Man allegedly uses edited PayNow screenshot for electronics at Suntec City, charged with cheating

Man allegedly left without paying by using edited screenshot of PayNow transfer at Suntec City

An edited PayNow screenshot was allegedly used to “buy” electronics at Suntec City, with a man accused of leaving without paying for them.

He has been charged with cheating, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Sunday (2 Nov).

Police called to Suntec, PayNow screenshot

At about 12.40pm last Saturday (1 Nov), SPF were alerted to an incident at Suntec City.

A man had allegedly showed staff an edited screenshot of a PayNow transfer.

He then left with the electronic products he “bought”, without having actually made any payment.

Man arrested within 3 hours

Police officers conducted follow-up investigations and established the identity of a 34-year-old man.

He was subsequently arrested within three hours.

He is believed to be involved in five other similar cheating cases, according to preliminary investigations.

Man charged with cheating

The man was charged in court on Monday (3 Nov) with one count of cheating.

Under Section 420 of the Penal Code 1871, those convicted of cheating face up to 10 years in prison and a fine.

Public advised to be vigilant when using PayNow

SPF said it takes “a serious view” of cheating offences and “will not hesitate to take action” against those caught.

It advised members of the public to be vigilant when conducting PayNow transactions.

They should verify payments before releasing goods or services, SPF added.

Man used edited PayNow screenshots 116 times at Admiralty store

In September, a 40-year-old man was sentenced to five months’ jail for using edited PayNow screenshots 116 times at the same store in Admiralty.

Using the ruse, Mohamad Razali Ali “bought” a total of S$3,132 worth of cigarettes between July 2024 and 14 Feb 2025.

He was eventually caught on his 117th attempt when a staff member noticed that he did not actually make the transfer.

