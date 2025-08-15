Pedestrian purportedly knocked down by motorcycle on Causeway, blocks 1 lane of crossing

Traffic jam on Causeway after pedestrian reportedly knocked down by motorcycle

A pedestrian was reportedly sent to the hospital after being knocked down by a motorcycle on the Woodlands Causeway on Friday (15 Aug).

Images posted by netizens in a Facebook group for Singapore-Johor border crossers showed the man lying motionless on the road.

In one of the photos, blood is seen oozing out from his mouth and ears.

Netizens say pedestrian was crossing Causeway when he was hit by motorcycle

Several netizens claimed that the man was a pedestrian who was walking across the Causeway when he was hit by a motorcycle.

Another photo showed the man lying across a lane for motorcycles closer to the Johor side of the border.

This caused a bottleneck on the road as motorcycles had to avoid him.

Police & ambulance arrive at the scene

Later, police officers were seen at the scene, attending to the injured man.

An ambulance also arrived, according to videos.

By the time the ambulance arrived, there was a large crowd of motorcyclists trying to squeeze into just one lane leading to the customs checkpoint on the Johor side.

ICA alerts motorists about accident, expects delays

Singapore’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) posted on Facebook at 5.50pm on Friday, saying that the accident had occurred in the direction of Johor and had caused one out of three lanes to be blocked.

It advised motorists departing Singapore via Woodlands to expect delays.

However, it updated just 45 minutes later at 6.35pm, saying that the accident had been cleared.

Injured man purportedly a M’sian from Perak

A purported photo of the man’s identity card and driving licence posted online showed that he is a Malaysian surnamed Gan who lives in Taiping, Perak.

Netizens have said that several pedestrians choose to cross the Causeway on foot due to long queues for cross-border buses.

At 5.35pm on Friday, a user reported that the queue for buses was so long that it had reached the immigration autogates.

Featured image adapted from JX Towing and Jack Lee Poh Seong via 柔新关卡Both Checkpoint 分享站 on Facebook and Facebook.