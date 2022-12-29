Pelé Passes Away At Age 82, Legendary Brazilian Footballer Won 3 World Cups

Pelé Passes Away At Age 82, He Won First World Cup At Age 17

Even to non-football fans across the world, he requires no introduction.

Pelé, one of the greatest footballers of all time, has passed away at the age of 82.

Among the many achievements the Brazilian is known for, arguably the greatest is his record of three World Cup trophies.

Pelé’s passing confirmed by daughter on 29 Dec

Pelé’s passing was announced on his official Facebook page in a post on Friday (30 Dec) morning, Singapore time.

It’s still 29 Dec in Brazil, where he has been hospitalised since November.

The “King” had enchanted the world with his sporting skills and even stopped a war, the tribute said, adding,

His message today becomes a legacy for future generations.

His daughter Kely Nascimento confirmed her father’s death in a heartbreaking post on Instagram, saying “everything we are is because of you”.

She also shared a photo of the family holding the legend’s hand as he lay in his bed at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Pelé passes away after battle with cancer

Pelé had been confined to hospital since 29 Nov for doctors to re-evaluate the treatment he was getting for colon cancer.

He had been suffering from the disease since September 2021, according to ESPN.

That meant that he’d missed attending the just-concluded World Cup in Qatar from 21 Nov to 18 Dec.

Despite being warded, he still found time to console fellow Brazilian Neymar when Brazil crashed out of the competition to Croatia.

However, Pelé remained in hospital through Christmas, as his family were ominously called to his bedside across the festive season.

Sadly, he has left us just four days after Christmas.

He won 3 World Cups

While the world has just seen Lionel Messi win the World Cup with Argentina for the first time, Pelé had done it all before.

In fact, he was the only player to win the trophy three times — in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

As he was born in 1940, his first win came when he was just 17 years old.

Not only was he the youngest player to play in a World Cup final, he also scored two goals for good measure.

The precocious youngster scored his first goal for his country at 16, and is still the youngest goalscorer for Brazil.

His playing style typified the “Beautiful Game”, with his silky moves dazzling fans, teammates and even opposing players.

Through it all, he scored up to 1,281 goals (depending on how you count them).

Only the late Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo can be mentioned in the same breath as him as the world’s greatest players.

Messi & Ronaldo pay tribute

Perhaps that’s why both Messi and Ronaldo paid tribute to Pelé upon hearing the sad news.

Messi’s simple Facebook post just said, “Rest in peace.”

In Ronaldo’s Facebook post, he said bidding a mere goodbye would never be enough to express the pain of the football world.

Calling him an inspiration to millions, the Portuguese also noted the love he was shown by the footballing great, adding,

He will never be forgotten and his memory will live forever in each and every one of us football lovers.

