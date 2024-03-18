Man rides penny farthing during Car-Free Sunday 2024 in S’pore, complete with top hat & suit

Man with penny farthing seen during Car-Free Sunday 2024

A man was seen riding a penny farthing — an early form of the bicycle — at Car-Free Sunday, which took place yesterday (17 March).

He even completed the theme by sporting a top hat as well as a suit.

Many were amazed by the anachronistic sight and also took pictures with the man.

The penny farthing was a popular mode of transport and was an early form of the modern bicycle we know today before becoming obsolete in the 1880s.

Man rides penny farthing at Car-Free Sunday

The man, Rembrandt Struyk, shared a post about the event on the Love Cycling SG group on Sunday (17 March).

He also included many pictures of himself with his penning farthing at the event.

Unsurprisingly, his unconventional vehicle drew a lot of attention, with many members of the public stopping him for photos.

The eclectic ensemble was clearly a hit with event goers.

According to Mr Struyk, his penny farthing “held up well”, with “no loose bolts or accidents”.

He added that “the weather was good” and there were “beautiful blue skies”. However, it became “slightly hot after a while”.

We’re sure the suit must not have been the coolest on a Sunday morning.

Sight gains recognition online

It wasn’t only those at the event who were fascinated by Mr Struyk’s penny farthing.

When The Straits Times (ST) posted an image of Mr Struyk and his penny farthing, many on the r/singapore subreddit commented about how interesting it was.

They also acknowledged his commitment to sticking to the theme in full costume.

Another comment had just one word for the man: “Baller.”

Car-Free Sunday held on 17 March

Car-Free Sunday took place on Sunday (17 March) and more than 1,000 showed up, according to ST.

2024 was the first time the event was taking place since October 2019, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Car-Free Sunday 2024 “aims to create greater public awareness of the benefits of walking, cycling and taking public transport as sustainable ways to travel,” said the organisers, the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Without cars, cyclists could ride freely without cars on the streets in the city centre — a rare occurrence outside of the wee hours of the morning.

MS News has reached out to Mr Struyk for comments.

Featured image adapted from Rembrandt Struyk on Facebook.