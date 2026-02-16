Peregrine falcon takes on sea eagles in Punggol’s skies, dramatic clash captured from HDB rooftop garden

Peregrine falcon swoops down on 2 sea eagles in Punggol in breathtaking photos

Earlier this month, a photographer captured a dramatic mid-air encounter between a peregrine falcon and two sea eagles in the skies above Punggol.

He also photographed the majestic birds locked in a rare “cartwheeling” battle after clutching onto each other’s talons.

Peregrine falcon attacks sea eagles while they’re just ‘chilling’

The photographer, Ivan Goh, told MS News that he had been inspired by posts from fellow birders who had shared sightings of a peregrine falcon hunting.

After a particularly busy period, he finally made his way to Punggol on the evening of 5 Feb, right after work.

From an HDB rooftop garden, Mr Goh spotted a peregrine falcon flying low over the area.

Soon after, two white-bellied sea eagles appeared and began “thermalling”, a technique where birds circle in rising columns of warm air to gain altitude.

“At first they were chilling, no war at all,” Mr Goh recalled.

But the calm did not last.

“The peregrine falcon suddenly wanted to claim that this is its ‘no-fly-zone’ territory, and it started to attack the eagles,” he said.

His photos show the fastest animal on Earth fearlessly swooping at the much larger raptors, undeterred by their size.

Eagles start fighting each other in the skies of Punggol

After several passes, the peregrine falcon retreated to a higher altitude. But its aggressive display appeared to trigger a fresh clash.

The two sea eagles began grappling mid-air, each locking talons with the other.

They then tumbled through the sky in a dizzying cartwheel, flipping as they descended.

The spectacle seemed to draw the falcon back into the fray.

It dived once more, breaking up the eagles’ aerial duel.

Mr Goh shared that the falcon attacked the eagles one at a time and appeared to dominate each encounter.

Watching from the Punggol HDB rooftop garden, he described the experience as thrilling, calling it one of the best vantage points to witness birds of prey in action by the seaside.

“Days later, on my subsequent trips, we still get to see them fighting again,” Mr Goh said, suggesting that this aerial rivalry may continue for some time.

