9 Mixed Persian Cats Up For Adoption In Singapore

Persian cats are one of the most beloved cat breeds in the world. Prized for their sweet personalities and beautiful appearance, these cats are docile and you likely won’t find one scratching up your furniture.

On Wednesday (19 May), a Facebook user posted a plea for the adoption of 9 mixed Persian cats on the Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats Facebook page.

She was posting on behalf of her neighbour in hopes of finding a new home for the cats after their owner passed recently.

Mixed Persian cats up for adoption

According to the post, the neighbours are looking for serious adopters for these young cats, all of whom are less than a year old.

Still relatively young, the cats are apparently well-behaved around other animals.

Being of mixed breeds, some of them retain different characteristics of their parents.

But since they’re siblings, the neighbours hope to keep them together as much as possible.

Late cat owner passed without anyone’s knowledge

Speaking with MS News, the neighbour who shared the post, Ms Juliet, said that the previous owner was an elderly single man who lived with his sister.

However, he passed away recently without the knowledge of anyone. He was only found after neighbours noticed, 3 days after his passing.

Ms Juliet and the other neighbours thus took it upon themselves to look for new homes for the 9 cats that lived with him.

As cat owners themselves, they will be vetting through adoption applications strictly to ensure that the cats are rehomed to good families.

Serious adopters can refer to the Facebook post and contact Ms Juliet through Facebook.

It goes without saying that they will also try their best to do good by the late owner.

Hope they end up in loving homes

We are incredibly disheartened to hear of the manner in which the owner passed. We hope that this can also reach whatever family members he has left who might have not learned of his passing.

The cats also deserve a second chance of living a good life and end up in loving homes.

Hence, we hope that potential applicants are serious in their approach so that the cats can find a forever home, wherever that may be.

