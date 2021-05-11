Healthy & Affectionate Ragdoll Cat Up For Adoption

Pets are often treasured members of a family. However, owners have no choice but to give them up sometimes due to extenuating circumstances.

On Tuesday (11 May), a man shared on Facebook that he is putting his Ragdoll cat up for adoption as he is moving to Australia and could not bring him along.

Now, he is hoping to find a loving home for his affectionate 11-year-old Gimli.

Gimli is affectionate & loves sleeping

Gimli’s owner first adopted him in London 6 years ago.

He is an indoor cat that loves humans, often sitting on his owner’s lap or beside him on the sofa.

Gimli might be 11 years old and loves sleeping all day long, but he also enjoys playing, especially with a teaser.

He might be a little timid, though, as he feels frightened easily when large objects are being moved.

The adorable cat is also used to living with other cats, although his owner thinks he might not be suitable for households with young kids or dogs.

Sterilised, vaccinated & healthy

As an 11-year-old Ragdoll cat, Gimli is in the pink of health.

He is sterilised, vaccinated and FIV/FeLV negative.

Plus, Gimli is also litter box trained.

Currently, his owner feeds him only wet food after removing dry food years ago due to his weight.

His owner hopes that his new owner would also be able to do the same.

Suitable adopters can reach out to owner

If you think you’ll be a good fit for Gimli, you can reach out to his owner via Facebook message.

Do include your experience with pets, living situation, and whether your house is cat-proofed in the message.

For more details, you can refer to the full Facebook post here.

Hope Gimli finds a loving new home

Hopefully, Gimli will soon find a new fur-ever home and a new owner who is deserving of his love and affection.

But do remember that although Ragdoll cats are extremely adorable, just like any other pets, they are a huge responsibility.

So do contact the owner only if you can 100% commit to caring for Gimli.

