Man Loses Phone With Photos Of Deceased Mother At People’s Park Centre, Offers S$200 Reward

Man Loses Phone With Photos Of Deceased Mother In Toilet At People’s Park Centre

With rapid technological advances, mobile phones are now capable of much more than just communication. They can store a considerable amount of data and even precious photos and memories.

Hence, it can be a distressing experience for some to misplace their phone.

Sadly, this was what happened to a 65-year-old man when he lost his phone containing photos of his deceased mother in a toilet at a shopping complex.

Man loses phone with photos of deceased mother in toilet

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Lee revealed that he lost his phone in a toilet at People’s Park Centre in Chinatown.

The incident happened earlier this month on 8 Oct, around 6pm.

While using the second-floor toilet of the shopping complex, he placed the device on the ledge of the cubicle.

Before leaving, he forgot to retrieve it and only remembered two minutes later. Unfortunately, after returning to the toilet, the phone disappeared.

Phone contained photos of deceased mother

According to him, the phone is an ASUS Zenfone 3 Max (ZC553KL) and is gold in colour.

The phone itself was worthless, as it was an old model with several cracks on the screen glued with tape, Mr Lee said.

However, it contained something much more priceless — photos of his deceased mother when she was still alive and even one at the funeral parlour during her last moments.

He explained that his mother suffered a heart attack four years prior and passed away.

Sadly, the day he lost the phone also happened to be her death anniversary.

Offering S$200 reward for person who finds phone

For over 50 years, Mr Lee, his younger sister and his mother were very dependent on each other and shared a strong bond.

Thus, the photos in the phone were the only way he could honour his mother’s memory.

He is offering a S$200 reward in the hope that the finder will return it to him.

Nonetheless, he stated that he would call the police for help if he were still unable to find it.

Featured image adapted from Chinatown Singapore.