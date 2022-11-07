S’porean Man Passes Away In Phuket Motorbike Accident, Father Urges Others Not To Ride Without Licence

Singaporean Passes Away In Phuket Motorbike Accident On 3 Nov

On Thursday (3 Nov), a Singaporean couple holidaying in Phuket was riding a motorbike when they collided with a six-wheel truck.

29-year-old Mr Cai Man Zong passed away on the spot. His girlfriend Ms Natalie Sng Hui Yi, who was riding pillion, was conveyed to the hospital for treatment.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Man Zong’s father, Mr Cai, urged others not to ride motorcycles without a license, especially if they are not familiar with the road conditions.

According to Bangkok Post, on Thursday (3 Nov), Man Zong lost control of the motorbike at a curve on a hilly road and collided with a six-wheel truck in Kathu district.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a red motorcycle on the road in front of the truck.

The truck driver recounted that the motorcycle travelling in the opposite lane lost control and rammed into his vehicle.

Man Zong reportedly passed away on the spot from the impact of the crash.

Natalie, who was riding pillion, suffered injuries and internal bleeding and was rushed to Patong hospital to receive treatment.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) provided consular assistance to both affected families, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Father urges others not to ride motorbikes without license

Man Zong’s father, 60-year-old Mr Cai You He, said his son’s body arrived in Singapore on Sunday (6 Nov) morning.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, he shared that the family had broken down upon hearing the news of the 29-year-old’s death.

“We brought him up, there are over 20 years of relationship, he was a very obedient and filial child,” he said.

Mr Cai shared that his son had always loved motorbikes.

Initially, he wanted to get his licence in Singapore but thinking it was dangerous, his father did not allow him to.

The couple rented the motorcycle on the first day of their arrival in Phuket.

It was on the day before they were scheduled to return to Singapore that the accident occurred.

Mr Cai urged others not to ride a motorbike without a licence, especially if they are unfamiliar with road conditions.

He hoped that Singaporeans will be careful when travelling to Thailand.

“Besides, it is very convenient to take a cab. After all, navigating on your own can be inaccurate,” he said.

Man was planning to propose during Christmas

According to Shin Min Daily News, the deceased was planning to propose to his girlfriend, Ms Sng, this Christmas and had already bought a ring.

The day after the accident, Natalie called Mr Cai and his wife in tears. “I could only comfort her,” said Mr Cai.

He shared that these days, Man Zong’s friends had been accompanying them.

His girlfriend had also got friends to help retrieve the proposal ring, hoping to keep it as a remembrance of Man Zong.

Man Zong’s funeral is being held at Block 441 Fajar Rd.

He will be laid to rest on Wednesday (9 Nov) at Choa Chu Kang Columbarium.

Mr Cai shared that he and his wife had also bought spaces in the same columbarium to be kept together after death.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Bangkok Post.