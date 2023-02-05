S’pore Family’s Phuket Villa Burgled, They Lose Over S$20K After Rolex Watch & Cash Stolen

Singapore Family’s Phuket Villa Burgled On 29 Jan

Phuket is a common destination for Singaporeans looking for a vacation by the beach.

But for one Singapore family, their relaxing holiday took a turn for the worse when their Phuket villa was burgled on the last day of their week-long getaway.

Documenting the incident in a TikTok video, one of the family members, Richard Ter, shared that they lost over S$20,000 because a Rolex watch and cash were stolen.

He said he hopes his story will make others think twice about bringing their valuables overseas.

Family’s Phuket villa burgled on last day of vacation

In a TikTok video shared on Thursday (2 Feb), Richard revealed that their family’s Phuket villa was burgled while on vacation.

There appeared to be multiple signs of entry and exit for the burglars. A glass sliding door at the villa was smashed.

One bathroom window was left ajar.

Just outside the villa, their belongings, including what appeared to be credit cards, bags, and purses, were strewn on the floor. One can spot Louis Vuitton bags and Chanel card holders among the pile.

Towards the end of the video, police were seen in the villa conducting investigations.

The burglary reportedly occurred on 29 Jan, the last day of the family of eight’s vacation.

Netizens question why they brought valuables on vacation

The video soon went viral, garnering over 150,000 views on TikTok.

Some netizens were sympathetic about the family’s unfortunate predicament, saying they were lucky not to get hurt.

However, many others questioned why they brought valuables like a Rolex watch along with them on vacation.

This netizen conjectured that the burglars might have stalked them back to the villa after seeing the Rolex watch.

Similar incident occurred in Bali

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred. A few months ago, in October, a Singapore couple’s villa was broken into during their honeymoon in Bali.

They lost their Apple watch, toiletries, makeup, and the villa’s JBL Bluetooth speaker.

But thankfully for the couple, the police managed to catch the culprit and retrieve their stolen goods.

Featured image adapted from @richieter on TikTok.