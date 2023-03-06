Physical: 100 Winner Woo Jin-Yong Claims He Did Not Request To Pause Final Match

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Physical: 100 Winner Speaks Out About Rigged Match Allegations

The popular Korean reality show Physical: 100 came into the spotlight after allegations of rigging were made against the winner, Woo Jin-yong.

According to finalist Jung Hae-min, the final showdown was halted and restarted twice by the production team. Jin-yong also allegedly complained about the equipment, thus leading to a pause.

However, Jin-yong asserts that these claims made against him are not true.

Physical: 100 winner did not request to pause the match

Based on Hae-min’s side of the story, midway through the final showdown, Jin-yong raised his hand and claimed that the equipment was making too much noise.

This caused the production team to pause the match and check the equipment. When they did not find any issues, they lowered the rope tension and lubricated the machinery.

However, Jin-yong shared an Instagram post on Saturday (4 Mar) regarding the timeline of the production for the final showdown.

He noted that the production crew released this timeline via YTN Star, and that it closely follows the truth of what took place during filming that day.

According to the timeline, the final match started at 6.35pm. However, at 6.45pm, the first interruption took place. A loud noise came from the equipment of both contestants as they pulled on their ropes.

As such, the production team requested to stop the match as the noise made it nearly impossible for filming to proceed.

Jin-yong also said he continued to pull the rope despite the noise to the best of his ability, but the crew stopped the match.

They then checked the audio and friction of the ropes while both contestants rested.

The production team also added lubricant to ease the high friction of the ropes and prevent accidents from taking place.

The production team then resumed the game at 6.55pm. There was no mention of Jin-yong requesting to pause the match.

Finale was apparently not manipulated

Jin-yong shared that he did his best to play within the rules of the game.

He admits that the game could not proceed smoothly due to unprecedented reasons. However, he asserts that he did not request a pause and win in a dishonest manner.

He highlights that everyone involved in Physical: 100 did their best. He also promises to maintain good sportsmanship, and be the Physical: 100 winner that viewers cheered on and supported.

Featured image adapted from The Swoon on YouTube.