Man Who Died With 9-Year-Old Son In PIE Accident Leaves Behind Pregnant Wife Due Next Month

Man Who Passed Away In PIE Accident Has Pregnant Wife Due To Give Birth Next Month

Last Saturday (11 Nov), a fatal accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) left a 39-year-old motorcyclist and his nine-year-old son dead.

The 68-year-old driver of the truck involved in the collision reportedly fled the scene of the accident. Police were eventually able to track him down later that day.

According to the deceased man’s brother, the victim took his son to football training thrice a week.

He leaves behind a younger child and a pregnant wife, who is due to give birth next month.

Father & son die in PIE accident

The shocking accident happened at around 10am on 11 Nov.

A truck and a motorcycle collided on the PIE, with the motorcyclist and pillion rider passing away at the scene.

Photos show two blue police tents marking their bodies some distance apart, with the motorcycle even further down the highway.

To make things even worse, the truck driver allegedly fled the scene after the accident.

The police traced the truck driver extensively and successfully found him at noon, reported Shin Min Daily News. They arrested him over careless driving causing death.

Numerous officers gathered at a carpark in Hougang, where they also located the truck. It carried a large diesel tank on its truck bed.

The investigation continued into the night, with the truck towed away at around 8pm.

Man drove his son to football practice frequently

Although the alleged culprit is in the hands of the law, the pain of losing two loved ones remains strong within the victims’ family.

The victims are 39-year-old Muhammadhu B Abdul Hamid and his nine-year-old son, Muhammad Zaahir B Muhammadhu.

Mr Muhammadhu’s younger brother explained that Zaahir had football training thrice a week. Thus, his father would drive him to and from the training site, reported Shin Min Daily News.

He happened to be taking Zaahir via motorcycle that fateful day when the accident occurred.

One of Mr Muhammadhu’s brothers posted on Facebook, stating that their Muslim funeral took place on the afternoon of 12 Nov.

Deceased’s pregnant wife due next month

Mr Muhammadhu also leaves behind a younger seven-year-old son as well as a pregnant wife, who is due to give birth next month.

His brother added that his parents and sister have temporarily moved in with Mr Muhammadhu’s wife to take care of her physically and mentally.

“This is an especially difficult time for our family and loved ones,” his brother said. “But I’m confident we can get through it.”

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the loved ones of the deceased. May both father and son rest in peace.

