Over 30 Malnourished & Sick Cats Rescued From Burnt Pipit Road Flat, Funds Needed For Care

More Than 30 Cats Rescued From Burnt Pipit Road Flat After Fire

Recently, over 30 cats were rescued from a rental home along Pipit Road.

The cats were found in less-than-ideal conditions and many of them were either malnourished or ill.

The flat in question had just been involved in a fire last Friday (10 Mar).

The cats’ rescuers are currently appealing for donations to fund their treatment and boarding.

Over 30 cats found in dire states

On Saturday (18 Mar), one of the rescuers, Jo Lin, posted an appeal for funds in the Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats Facebook group.

In the post, she revealed that they had managed to rescue over 30 cats from 94 Pipit Road.

Speaking to MS News, Ms Lin shared that they had stumbled upon the news of the cats in a report by The Straits Times (ST).

They feared the cats would “starve to death” and first visited the flat on Thursday (16 Mar) night.

After discovering that the owners weren’t home, they obtained the owners’ contact info from a neighbour and negotiated the release of the cats.

Following this, the rescuers returned the next day to rescue the cats.

Sure enough, they found the cats in dire conditions — some were underweight and others had skin issues.

According to Ms Lin, a few of the cats only weighed around 1kg despite being adults.

Unfortunately, one of the rescued cats was so ill that it “might be on the verge of dying”.

It doesn’t take much to imagine the kind of conditions that these cats had to live through.

Neglected cats were living in unsafe environment

When visiting the unit, Ms Lin observed that the cats only had one litter box to share.

Other than the poor hygiene conditions, the second-floor unit has also not been sufficiently cat-proofed.

According to Ms Lin, the windows are not meshed. In a previous post, she captured an image of some cats perched on the ledge.

Apart from that, there were also no food or water bowls to be seen.

Ms Lin stated that the flat’s occupants have moved out of the unit after it caught fire last week.

Pipit flat involved in fire caused by PMD

ST reported that the hungry cats were first discovered by two volunteers in the area.

Sensing that the volunteers had food, the skinny cats approached them to be fed.

“The cats finished the food in minutes, while more cats started coming out from the unit,”, they said.

The cats reportedly came from the unit that had been burnt due to a fire caused by a personal mobility device (PMD).

Later, the volunteers discovered that the occupants were considering giving up the cats for adoption.

Rescuers need funds for Pipit Road cats

However, the cats appear to be in no condition to be given away.

Ms Lin shared with MS News that the felines are currently in a boarding facility.

With some cats warded and one cat in critical condition at the vet, the independent rescuers are calling for monetary donations instead.

Those who want to help can also donate cat food and litter. Keen donors can contribute according to the instructions Ms Lin has left in her post.

Seeing innocent animals suffer in this way is certainly heart-wrenching.

We hope that the cats will find loving forever homes soon after making a full recovery.

