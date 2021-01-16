Newly Plaza Singapura Anime Store Hakken! Has 2,600 Products From 21 Series

With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, many of us have made a conscious choice to stay home more often, and are turning to shows to keep ourselves entertained.

In particular, animes are proving to be quite the hit during this period, with fans either revisiting old-school ones or checking out the latest ones that are fresh from the press.

As more of us join the craze, it appears anime store Hakken! has chosen just the right time to open its first outlet here in Singapore.

Located in Plaza Singapura, the experimental store features 2,600 merchandise from 21 series that will meet all our otaku needs. Here’s a preview of what you can expect.

Plaza Singapura anime store has merchandise of all sorts

Starting out as an online anime merchandise store in Jun 2019, Hakken! has recently decided to take their next step forward by opening a physical store in the heart of our prime shopping district.

Featuring such a large array of product, everyone’s sure to find something that catches their fancy at the store.

Demon Slayer is one of the animes that has seen substantial growth to its popularity during the pandemic. Folks from Hakken! seem fully aware of that, packing the store with merchandise of all sorts from the popular series.

The ones that catch our eyes are these table-top companions, which would make all our WFH days much more bearable.

There are also Demon Slayer folders each featuring one of the main characters.

Tanjiro fans would love these merchandises accented with the character’s green-and-black kimono pattern.

Those who are still attending school are sure to get envious stares from their classmates whenever they whip out one of these unique anime pens.

With Singapore experiencing its version of ‘winter’ of late, these adorable penguins from Koupenchan would make for an ideal cuddling companion.

Opens daily from 10am-10pm

If you happen to be in the Dhoby Ghaut area this weekend with your die-hard anime fans, do take the opportunity to check out Hakken!. Here are the deets:

Hakken!

Address: 68 Orchard Road, #07-08

Opening hours: 10am-10pm daily

Nearest MRT: Dhoby Ghaut

Jio your anime friend to Hakken!

With animes firmly in the spotlight now, Hakken!’s opening comes as great news for both long-time and newly-converted anime fans.

Know someone who’s head over heels over animes? Tag them in the comments below and jio them to Hakken!’s physical store soon!

