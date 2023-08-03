PM Lee, Lawrence Wong, Masagos Zulkifli & Shanmugam To Deliver National Day Message In 4 Languages On 8 Aug

PM Lee, Lawrence Wong, Masagos Zulkifli & K Shanmugam Will Deliver National Day Messages On 8 Aug

Since becoming Prime Minister (PM), Lee Hsien Loong has always delivered his National Day Message annually without fail, and this year will be no exception.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced via a statement on its website that this year’s broadcast will be on 8 Aug.

Four different ministers, including PM Lee, will deliver the message in four different languages.

Singaporeans may listen to the messages on various free-to-air platforms.

PM Lee to deliver National Day Message 2023 in English

According to the PMO’s press release, PM Lee’s National Day Message 2023 will be broadcast at 6.45pm on CNA next Tuesday (8 Aug).

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli will then deliver the message in Malay at 8.30pm on Suria.

Thereafter, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the message in Mandarin.

His message will be broadcast at 8.45pm on Channel 8 and Capital 958.

At 9pm, Home Affairs and Law minister K Shanmugam will deliver the message in Tamil on Vasantham and Oli 968.

In previous years, Transport Minister S Iswaran was usually the one who delivered the National Day Message in Tamil.

However, Mr Iswaran is currently on a leave of absence as he assists the Corrupt Practices Investigations Bureau (CPIB) with a case.

After the first broadcasts, the National Day Message will be available on the PMO website and YouTube channel in all four languages.

Tune in on 8 Aug for National Day Message 2023

In the past, PM Lee addressed various concerns and reflects on Singapore’s progress in his National Day Messages.

Those tuning in on 8 Aug can likely expect more of the same, though the broadcast comes soon after the recent political scandals.

Nonetheless, the ministers’ messages will no doubt set the tone for next week’s festivities as Singapore celebrates her 58th birthday.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lawrence Wong on Facebook, Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook, and K Shanmugam Sc on Facebook.

