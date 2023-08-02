Iswaran’s Salary Cut To S$8,500 After Going On Leave Of Absence, Says PM Lee

PM Lee Reduces Salary Of Minister S Iswaran To S$8,500

On Wednesday (2 Aug), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong revealed that he reduced the salary of Transport Minister S Iswaran to S$8,500.

This is in addition to instructing Mr Iswaran to go on a leave of absence due to a Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) probe involving him.

PM Lee clarified that he used current civil service practice as a reference point for the reduction.

Iswaran’s salary now S$8,500 a month until further notice

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday (2 Aug), PM Lee said he interdicted Mr Iswaran from duty with a reduced pay of S$8,500 per month until further notice.

He decided to do so after instructing him to go on a leave of absence due to the CPIB probe.

“Such incidents involving ministers are rare,” he said.

There’s no rule or precedent on how to effect an interdiction on a political office holder.

PM Lee thus used current civil service practice as a reference point.

“The specific details follow generally how the civil service would handle a case involving a senior officer in a similar situation,” he added.

However, he disclaimed, “But this was my decision as PM, because the political contexts for a minister and a civil servant being investigated and interdicted are different.”

According to the Public Service Division, a typical minister’s monthly salary is about S$55,000.

The framework was last adjusted in 2012.

PM Lee received alert on probe in May

During his speech in Parliament, PM Lee also said while looking into a separate matter, CPIB came across information concerning Mr Iswaran that warranted an investigation.

They alerted him on 29 May and pursued the lead further of their own volition.

Nobody tipped them off. There had been no public scandal. CPIB came across something that needed investigating and proceeded to do their job.

On 5 July, the director of CPIB briefed PM Lee on his findings at that point. He told him that CPIB would need to interview Mr Iswaran and sought his concurrence to open a formal investigation.

PM Lee acquiesced to this and gave his concurrence on 6 July.

On 11 July, CPIB brought in Mr Iswaran, and he was released on bail, after which PM Lee instructed him to go on a leave of absence.

CPIB probe is ongoing

PM Lee stated that the CPIB probe was still ongoing. He was unable to provide further details to prevent prejudicing the investigation.

He urged MPs and the public to refrain from speculation and conjecture.

“We must allow CPIB to do its work and investigate the matter fully, thoroughly and independently,” he said.

After completing the investigation, CPIB would submit their findings to the Attorney-General’s Chambers, who will then decide on the next course of action.

“Whichever way the facts come out, the case will be taken to its logical conclusion,” he said. “That has always been our way.”

