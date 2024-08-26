PMA seen in Parkway Parade food court riles netizens, who question whether it should be there

Woman who rode PMA into Parkway Parade food court was walking around, says netizen

The topic of Personal Mobility Aids (PMAs) in public places, ridden by seemingly abled-bodied people, continues to interest Singaporeans.

Recently, another PMA was seen indoors, this time at a food court in Parkway Parade.

Woman ‘parks’ PMA inside Parkway Parade food court

Photos of a woman riding a PMA were posted last Saturday (24 Aug) in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group.

The netizen who shared them said she rode the device into Food Republic in Parkway Parade.

As she was looking for food, she “parked” the PMA next to a Korean restaurant and searched for her meal on foot, they said.

In response to query, the witness confirmed that she walked around the food court buying food, without the use of any walking aid.

She then sped off with her purchases through the food court, which was packed with diners.

Netizen says PMA could’ve hit someone in Parkway Parade

The netizen questioned whether “personal mobility devices” (PMDs) were allowed in shopping malls.

They specifically pointed to the size of her device, asking why it was allowed.

Noting that the food court was crowded, they wondered what would happen if it hit someone.

Netizens say PMA poses danger, one says it might not have been misused

A contributor said she had seen many such devices in the heartland, including malls, and feared that they were hazardous in a crowded place, especially for children.

One claimed that “most” riders were not handicapped and were “taking advantage”, calling on the authorities to take action.

However, another commenter said not all PMA riders were misusing them, and some might seem able to walk but not for too long without the risk of falling.

But a netizen responded that the device itself posed a risk, regardless of whether the rider needed it or not. He blamed the lack of regulations for “emboldening” riders to use PMAs without due care.

One was even confused about whether the device in the photo was a PMA or PMD, making the distinction that a PMA was for those with mobility issues while a PMD was used by the able-bodied.

Proposal to allow only users with walking difficulties to use PMAs

According to the Active Mobility Act, PMAs are not allowed to be used on roads.

However, they are allowed on public footpaths and cycling paths.

As for indoor spaces, the Land Transport Authority has no purview over them and it’s up to the individual property owner to determine whether to allow PMAs on the premises.

However, the Active Mobility Advisory Panel proposed to the Ministry of Transport last year that only users with certified walking difficulties should be allowed to use mobility scooters.

It also proposed that the speed limit of motorised PMAs should be reduced from 10 kmh to 6 kmh.

