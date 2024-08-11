Man seen riding PMA inside Rivervale Mall in Sengkang appears to be collecting food delivery

Man rides PMA inside Rivervale Mall after collecting food from an eatery

After collecting a food order from an eatery at a mall in Sengkang, a man was seen riding off on a Personal Mobility Aid (PMA) inside the mall.

The act was caught in a video posted on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page on Sunday (11 Aug).

The post said this took place at 10.55am on Saturday (10 Aug).

Man collects food from eatery in Rivervale Mall

In the clip lasting one minute 46 seconds, the man is first seen talking on the phone while walking briskly in Rivervale Mall, apparently without any assistance.

As he turns, it’s apparent that the white hoodie he’s wearing has the foodpanda logo emblazoned on its back.

The man then walks to a Coffee Hive outlet in the mall, shows them his phone, and collects a large food order.

He places the food in a bag at the back of a PMA that’s “parked” outside the eatery and secures it.

Man rides PMA through Rivervale Mall amid shoppers

His collection done, the man then gets on the PMA.

He rides through the crowded mall, navigating with ease past shoppers, which include a child and an elderly man walking with a cane.

None of the people in the packed mall appear surprised by the presence of the PMA.

The video, which already has 33,000 views, outraged netizens who called for more regulations on PMA riding.

Proposal to allow only users with walking difficulties to use PMAs

According to the Active Mobility Act, PMAs are not allowed to be used on roads.

However, they are allowed on public footpaths and cycling paths.

As for indoor spaces, the Land Transport Authority has no purview over them and it’s up to the individual property owner to determine whether to allow PMAs on the premises.

However, the Active Mobility Advisory Panel proposed to the Ministry of Transport last year that only users with certified walking difficulties should be allowed to use mobility scooters.

It also proposed that the speed limit of motorised PMAs should be reduced from 10 kmh to 6 kmh.

MS News has contacted foodpanda for a response to the video.

