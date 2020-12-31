Pokémon Face Masks On Sale In Hong Kong From 31 Dec

Face masks went from being something that healthcare workers mainly use to an ubiquitous accessory, thanks to Covid-19.

Increasingly, people see the need for their masks to have style like everything else, and Pokémon fans in particular will be pleased to note

Hong Kong mask manufacturer Medox announced that they’re releasing a line of Pokémon face masks on Thursday (31 Dec), in time for New Year’s.

The colourful masks will come in 23 designs, encompassing Pokémon from Pikachu to the 3 Red/Blue starters in Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur.

Now you can catch them all and yet keep pesky viruses at bay.

Pokémon face masks come in 23 designs

Pokémon is probably self-explanatory by now, and the world-famous adorable monsters remains relevant in Covid-19 times.

For example, everyone’s favourite yellow ball of lightning has packaging that comes special

This yellow mask is bound to give a jolt to others and allow your friends to spot you even in a crowd.

If you fancy yourself more of a traditionalist and prefers only picking between Kanto’s 3 starters, then these Charmander and Squirtle masks are

We’re not sure if Bulbasaur fans will be able to get their hands on the froggy green one, but there’s probably no reason why the makers would omit Bulbasaur if Charmander and Squirtle are included.

Meanwhile, the Snorlax masks can make a good gift for the sleepy one in your friend circle.

And the ones who glow like the ocean may prefer the Lapras masks.

From the pictures provided, we can also see a few Eevee evolutions.

We’re certain that even those who prefer dark types like Umbreon and want a black mask can take their pick here as well.

Gotta collect ’em all

The existence of the Pokémon Centre in Singapore is testament to how much Singaporeans love Pokémon.

To our knowledge, the Pokemon face masks are only sold in Hong Kong for S$21.87 (HK$128) per box.

Perhaps we’ll have to wait for the air travel bubble to resume before Singaporeans can don these colourful masks.

Keep your eyes peeled on third-party sites in 2021, however — maybe someone can ship them over.

You can find out more info about the face masks on Medox’s Facebook page or their website here.

