Driver Charged With Causing Police Officer’s Death At Shenton Way, Faces Up To 2 Years’ Jail

Driver On Trial For Causing Death Of Police Officer In 2019

On the evening of 10 Feb 2019, Salinah Mohamed was making her way to the MRT station after work when tragedy struck.

As the 40-year-old police officer was crossing the road, she was hit by a car, leaving her unconscious and with severe head injuries.

She passed away four days later after being taken off life support.

The driver who ran his vehicle into her, Andrew Charles Vasko, now faces one charge of causing Madam Salinah’s death by a negligent act.

Driver claims trial to charge of causing death of police officer

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that Vasko went on trial on Tuesday (18 Oct) for causing the death of Madam Salinah.

He has been charged with causing death by a negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide by failing to keep a proper lookout while behind the wheel of his car.

Madam Salinah was walking across a pedestrian crossing at the junction of Shenton Way and Maxwell Road when the accident occurred. The light had been flashing green in her favour.

However, TODAY reports that Vasko allegedly failed to give way while turning and crashed his Aston Martin into her.

Court documents show that the 54-year-old American, who is also a Singapore permanent resident, had drunk two glasses of wine at around 7pm that night.

His last drink was at 7.45pm.

At about 9.25pm, less than two hours after his last drink, he drove down Maxwell Road towards Straits Boulevard. He then stopped at a red light at the junction of Shenton Way.

When the light turned green in his favour, Vasko steered his car to the middle of the junction and waited to make a discretionary right turn.

As he was turning into Shenton Way towards Keppel Road, his vehicle knocked into Madam Salinah.

The pedestrian traffic light was blinking green.

According to Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Stacey Fernandez, Vasko did not slow down as he was driving towards the victim.

The impact was so great that Madam Salinah was flung onto the road.

The mother-of-three suffered multiple skull fractures and bleeding in the brain. She died at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) on 14 Feb 2019.

Court gives driver permission to travel overseas

TODAY states that a Land Transport Authority (LTA) camera captured footage of Vasko immediately stopping his car at the side of the road before getting out to check on Madam Salinah.

He also took a breathalyser test after the incident, which he passed, and was found to be driving within the speed limit.

In court on Tuesday, Vasko’s lawyer made an application for him to travel to an unnamed destination overseas from Wednesday (19 Oct) until 15 Jan next year.

The application was approved and Vasko was released on bail of S$10,000, The Straits Times (ST) reports.

A pre-trial conference will take place on 16 Nov to determine future trial dates.

If convicted of causing death by driving in a negligent manner, Vasko could face up to two years’ jail, a fine, or both.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from K Shanmugam Sc on Facebook and Google Maps.

