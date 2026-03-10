Off-duty police officer hears loud bang, leads strangers to lift car & save trapped woman in Woodlands

Off-duty police officer helps lead rescue after woman trapped under car in Woodlands

An off-duty police officer helped lead a group of bystanders to rescue a woman trapped beneath a car in Woodlands, an act that later earned him the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Community Lifesaver Award.

The incident happened on 4 Nov 2025, when Muhammad Sadiq Bin Soharno, a sergeant with the Singapore Police Force (SPF), heard a loud bang while at home on his day off.

“I went to the window and saw a car below at the carpark, with a few people around it looking at the tyres and shouting,” he recalled.

“From their reactions, I could tell something was wrong.”

Heard loud bang before rushing to help

Sgt Sadiq, who serves with the Airport Police Division, immediately called 995 and rushed downstairs to investigate, according to a SPF media release published on Friday (6 March).

“I didn’t overthink it,” he said.

“My instinct was simply to check the situation and see if anyone needed help.”

At the scene, he found a woman pinned under a vehicle, with her arm trapped beneath it.

“When I saw the lady trapped under the vehicle with her arm pinned, I immediately went into response mode,” he said.

Despite having served in the police force for just over a year, Sgt Sadiq relied on his training to assess the victim and ensure she remained conscious and breathing.

Training from firefighting days helped during rescue

Before joining the police, Sgt Sadiq had served as a firefighter during his National Service at Jurong Island Fire Station with the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

This experience proved crucial during the emergency.

“I was able to draw on both my SCDF and police skillsets,” he said.

Realising the car needed to be lifted, he organised nearby bystanders into an impromptu rescue team.

“During emergencies, someone needs to step forward and provide clear direction,” he said.

Bystanders worked together to lift vehicle

Under Sgt Sadiq’s guidance, several members of the public positioned themselves around the vehicle.

“My main focus was to secure her neck properly, coordinate everyone clearly by counting together to lift the car and free the lady in a controlled and safe manner,” he explained.

The group counted together before lifting the car, allowing the trapped woman to be safely pulled out.

“The moment felt very fast and intense. There was definitely an adrenaline rush. However, I reminded myself to stay composed and calm, despite the chaos,” he said.

Rescue followed by effort to calm victim and inform family

While coordinating the rescue, Sgt Sadiq also tried to comfort the victim and keep the situation calm.

Sg Sadiq noted that in moments of emergencies, empathy is just as important as technical skills.

Knowing that panic can worsen the situation, he made a conscious effort to keep calm and provide comfort throughout the process.

The woman managed to be freed, which brought Sg Sadiq a “deep sense of relief”.

Officer receives SCDF Community Lifesaver Award

For his efforts, Sgt Sadiq received the SCDF Community Lifesaver Award, which recognises members of the public who demonstrate bravery and public spirit by saving lives during emergencies.

However, he said he felt uncomfortable receiving attention, as he was “just fulfilling [his] responsibility as a trained officer”.

Sq Sadiq added: “I hope people realise that helping one another is a shared responsibility. Sometimes, all it takes is one person to step forward first.”

