Police called to Pop Toy Show twice due to alleged wristband-sharing & upskirt photo-taking

Pushing & shoving encountered at Pop Toy Show, police called twice

The police were called twice to the Pop Toy Show at the Marina Bay Sands on Sunday (24 Aug), where large crowds gathered to get their hands on exclusive toys.

These were due to separate alleged incidents of wristband-sharing and the taking of upskirt photos, reported Shin Min Daily News.

People regularly caught trying to sneak in

According to Shin Min readers, the scene outside the venue was chaotic, with people caught trying to sneak into the show without tickets.

A source told the paper that this happens all the time, with some attempting to follow Premium ticketholders into the venue when they are allowed early entry.

However, they are usually intercepted and turned away by security.

Police called after men tried to share 1 Pop Toy Show wristband

Reporters observed that those who bought their tickets online used e-tickets to enter, while those who purchased them at the venue were given wristbands.

It is understood that a group of foreign men had attempted to take turns entering the event by sharing one wristband, which is not allowed as all Premium tickets required real-name registration and are not transferable.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 9.30am on 24 Aug.

The location was 10 Bayfront Avenue — the address of the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, where the Pop Toy Show was held.

Three men, aged between 22 and 29, are assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Police arrest man for voyeurism at Pop Toy Show

In another case, a Shin Min reader said a man was caught taking upskirt photos.

The witness shared a photo of a man in a white T-shirt being taken away by the police in handcuffs.

In response to queries from MS News, SPF said it was alerted to a case of voyeurism at the same location at about 4.45pm on the same day.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with this case.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Long queues, pushing & shouting reported

Adding to the chaos were the long queues and purported poor organisation at the event.

According to videos posted across social media sites like TikTok, attendees were spotted running at full speed towards some of the more popular booths.

Other videos showed people pushing and shoving for high-demand items like Labubu.

This resulted in a number of instances of clashes with security. One video posted on social media showed a man in a black T-shirt and glasses arguing with several security officers, with one of them shouting, “Shut up! Get out! Shut up!”

The man was eventually escorted out after an exchange that involved lots of yelling and pointing of fingers.

Last weekend was the third time the annual Pop Toy Show has been held in Singapore, with large crowds and chaos similarly reported at the previous two editions in 2023 and 2024.

