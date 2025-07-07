19-year-old police officer dies in Tanah Merah Coast Road accident, father seeking passers-by who helped him

Motorcyclist who died in Tanah Merah Coast Road accident had dreamed of joining the police

The father of a motorcyclist who died in an accident last month is looking for passers-by who kindly performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him.

The deceased, Mr Mohammad Irfan Nur Iman Bin Azhar, was a 19-year-old police officer, his father told MS News.

Police officer involved in Tanah Merah Coast Road accident on 22 June

In a Facebook post on Sunday (6 July), Mr Iman Syuhadah said his son was involved in a serious motorcycle accident after 5am on 22 June.

He was told that several passers-by stopped to help and performed CPR on him before emergency services arrived.

Unfortunately, Mr Mohammad Irfan passed away, but his father said the family is “deeply grateful to know that in his final moments, there were compassionate strangers who tried their best to help”.

Thus, he appealed to those who were at the scene, or knew someone who was, to send him a message at 87938729 or contact his wife at 87498857.

This is so that they could personally thank those who helped their son for their “courage, kindness, and effort”.

Motorcyclist self-skidded in Tanah Merah Coast Road accident: Police

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 5.45am on 22 June.

It took place along Tanah Merah Coast Road in the direction of Xilin Avenue, and involved a motorcycle.

The motorcycle was believed to have self-skidded.

Motorcyclist & pillon rider sent to hospital

Two people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state — a 19-year-old male motorcyclist and his 18-year-old female pillion rider.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that both of them were taken to Changi General Hospital.

However, the man subsequently passed away.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Deceased had dreamed of becoming a police officer

Mr Iman told MS News that his son had dreamed of being a police officer.

He shared a photo of his son in his uniform and a condolence message sent by the SPF, which was also published in the newspaper.

As for his pillion, she fractured her right leg in the accident and is recovering, he added.

Also read: S’porean Police NSman Dies In Fatal Accident On 12 Jan, Sister Pens Sad Post Seeking Witnesses

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Iman Syuhadah and adapted from Iman Syuhadah on Facebook.