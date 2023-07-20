Man Lodges Police Report Against S’pore Politicians, Says They Might Have Broken Circuit Breaker Laws

Man Lodges Police Report Against Politicians Found Guilty Of Extramarital Affairs

Recent news of extramarital affairs between politicians has led to shock and disappointment among Singaporeans.

One Singaporean was so upset that he decided to lodge a police report against the four politicians involved, claiming they had breached circuit breaker measures.

He shared his views in a TikTok video, stating that the four individuals should be “charged, convicted, and jailed”.

Singapore man makes police report against four politicians

In a TikTok clip posted on Wednesday (19 July), Gazy — who goes by the handle @gazythegreat on TikTok — shared that he had lodged a police report against the following politicians:

Tan Chuan-Jin

Cheng Li Hui

Leon Perera

Nicole Seah

He had lodged the police report over the fact that they might have breached circuit breaker measures.

During Singapore’s circuit breaker between Apr 2020 and June 2020, there were rules that prohibited non-essential physical interactions.

Speaking to MS News, Gazy shared he was of the assumption that the two pairs had “met and exchanged bodily fluids”.

He also reckoned that they hadn’t just met each other virtually.

In the case of Mr Perera and Ms Seah, Gazy said the video that circulating earlier this week was proof that their relationship was “unmistakably physical”.

As for the case between Mr Tan and Ms Cheng, Gazy believed that it was “probably physical”. This was his reasoning:

I don’t think the misconduct for TCJ [Tan Chuan Jin] and LCH [Cheng Li Hui] was mental, emotional or spiritual. If that were so, PM [Prime Minister] won’t have asked him to resign.

In his TikTok video, Gazy expressed hope that the four individuals would be “charged, convicted, and jailed” if “there is still law in the country”.

Gazy also shared his police report with MS News, listing the four politicians as both suspects and victims of the case.

He also called for them to be “investigated, charged and punished to the fullest extent of the law”.

Affair between Leon Perera & Nicole Seah started after GE2020

On Monday (17 July), PM Lee Hsien Loong said that he knew of the affair between Mr Tan and Ms Cheng “sometime after” the 2020 General Elections in July.

He told the press that he did not know when exactly the relationship began.

Meanwhile, Workers’ Party secretary-general Pritam Singh said the affair between Mr Perera and Ms Seah started after GE2020.

He said so in a separate press conference on Wednesday (19 July).

In response to a media question, Mr Singh maintained that he doesn’t know when and where the video was taken.

Man lodges police report against Singapore politicians

The recent incidents have shaken the nation and some, like Gazy, are disappointed by the four politicians’ behaviour.

That said, it’s unclear if the police will be pursuing the case.

Do you think there are grounds for the police to launch a formal investigation into the politicians’ transgressions? Let us know in the comments below.

