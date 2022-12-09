POPULAR BookFest At Suntec Has Up To 70% Off Books, Stationery, Toys & Gadgets

POPULAR BookFest Is Back At Suntec Till 18 Dec

The end of the year signals joy and festivities as most of us celebrate Christmas or plan holidays with our loved ones.

It’s also the time to start preparing for the new year by stocking up on essential supplies.

BookFest@Singapore by POPULAR, which returns to the halls of the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre this year, has all the necessities you need, from electronics to books and stationery.

With up to 70% off products across various categories, you won’t have to worry about digging deep into your pockets after splurging on holiday activities.

Books & stationery to prep for school at POPULAR BookFest

After a two-year hiatus, BookFest is back for its 16th edition with a massive physical event spanning six halls at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Like the many occasions before this, a wide range of books and stationery will be on offer at up to 70% off. They include POPULAR-exclusive PAW Patrol merchandise that are both adorable and practical for the little ones to use at school.

Spark an early interest in reading with books like ‘The Ruff Ruff Picture Dictionary’ and ‘A Race Against Time’, which impart useful knowledge that could give your child a head start.

Books won’t be enough to feed their PAW Patrol obsession, so why not add stationery items such as a spiral sketch book, notebook or A4 file.

The more you buy for the kiddos, the happier they’re likely to be. And that won’t hurt your wallet as much when you can get 20% off three or more products.

Moreover, spending a minimum of S$30 on PAW Patrol merch gets you a free luggage tag that the little ones can proudly attach to their bags.

Of course, there’ll be promos on other books and stationery so the older kids and working adults can stock up on their supplies for the new year too.

Besides the event-wide discount, look out for massive deals on over 330 Daily Special items that will be curated daily throughout the 10 days of BookFest.

From 9 to 11 Dec, for instance, the prices of the following products will be slashed significantly:

‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ 20 – S$8.90 (U.P. S$11.90)

The Art Of The Good Life — S$8.90 (U.P. S$19.90)

Thermos Cool Jug 1.9L – S$19 (U.P. S$39)

Playdoh Cash Register – S$19.90 (U.P. S$31.90)

Even if they’re not on your shopping list, you’ll never know what might entice you enough to head home with some extra loot.

IT gadgets from S$1 for everyday tech needs

With nearly everything going online over the pandemic, equipping ourselves with the right gadgets and appliances is important.

Doing that doesn’t have to cost a fortune when you can bid for them from as low as S$1 at the Gadgets & IT Show 2022 at BookFest.

Those who can’t win the bid need not fret as there’s also a special bundle set comprising the Nintendo Switch OLED Model for just S$379 (U.P. S$549).

There is limited quantity for this marked down price, so you’d need to hurry and grab yours before stocks run out.

Suppose you prefer to do your shopping peacefully than engage in a bidding war. In that case, BookFest has fixed-price items like these wireless earbuds for high-quality music to accompany you on your commutes.

Since streaming music could drain your phone’s battery, having a portable charger on hand will be beneficial.

In addition to products, the Gadgets & IT Show will feature a Nintendo Trial Play Concept Booth where you can try out the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet games and receive a free Pokémon Sun Visor.

Pokémon fans will be in for a thrill as Pikachu will be showing up at the stage area of Hall 401 for a short meet-and-greet session presented by Shogakukan Asia from 1.30pm to 2.30pm on 17 Dec.

Exciting activities for the whole family

Just one meet-and-greet session may not be enough to keep the restless children entertained, which is why BookFest has several more in store.

Before Pikachu’s special appearance, the following beloved characters will be at the event for precious photo ops:

Candy Meow – 9 Dec, 5pm-6pm

Dog Man – 11 Dec, 4.30pm-5.30pm

Parents, get your cameras ready to snap photos of your kids posing adorably with the mascots and see if you can score them an autograph or exclusive prizes.

Families that head down on the last day of the event on 18 Dec will even get a chance to meet Santa Claus himself at the Jolly Kids Party happening from 10am-12pm.

They can enjoy a magic show, balloon sculpting, and other fun games while their parents shop to their hearts’ content.

In line with the festive occasion, more than 20 local crafters will be setting up shop at the all-new Whimsical Christmas Market, selling everything from handmade jewellery to pouches and toys.

You can look the following brands up on social media to get an idea of what they’ll be selling before your visit:

Vendors will also be hosting exclusive craft workshops for those who’d like to try their hand at making their own trinkets and flexing their creativity.

Whether it’s a DIY project or something you’ve specially picked out, you’re bound to walk away with unique gifts for Christmas.

Prizes for shoppers at POPULAR BookFest

While such a huge event like this often means spending lots on a shopping spree, some lucky customers can walk away with cash, gold, and other attractive prizes too.

Upon reaching the entrance of the exhibition hall, collect a PLINKO Hunt Map and use it to locate five different checkpoints. Once you’ve found them, complete tasks to collect stamps and finish your map.

You can exchange your completed map for a token before dropping it down the PLINKO board to claim a prize. Here’s where you can find the End Point as indicated on the PLINKO Hunt Map:

There will be five winners which will stand to win S$50 cash daily throughout BookFest – that’s enough to treat your family to a nice meal or buy household necessities.

Separately, look out for our three lucky draws that will determine winners of up to S$25,000 worth of gold, cash, and other prizes, so keep your fingers crossed.

To enjoy all these perks and prepare your essentials for the new year, mark your calendars and plan a visit to BookFest now:



BookFest @ Singapore 2022 by POPULAR

Address: Hall 401-406, Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039593

Event dates: 9-18 Dec 2022

Time: 10am-10pm

Nearest MRT: City Hall, Esplanade & Promenade Stations

For more information about BookFest, visit the event website here. To keep up with POPULAR’s latest events and offerings, follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

A festive shopping experience for all

The festive season is an exhilarating time as many of us indulge in lavish meals, holidays, and presents for the people we love.

But let’s not forget that we have to prepare for the coming year too, so set aside some time to restock the necessary supplies while treating yourself to some gifts.

With all that shopping to be done, finding everything you need in one massive space will make things much more convenient, so bring the family along to help you with your haul.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with POPULAR.

Featured image courtesy of POPULAR.