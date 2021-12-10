POPULAR BookFest Returns From 10 Dec Islandwide

Ah, the year-end school holidays—time to enjoy life and catch a break.

Even after ‘ascending’ to adulthood and starting our own families, we too can appreciate taking a breather from chasing our kids around and making sure they always finish their homework.

But wait, how long has it been since you last saw your kiddo’s schoolbag? Perhaps it’s time to check on it again in case they’re running out of pens and their folders are in disarray.

Back-to-school supplies are best shopped early before the new school term. If you have the habit of saving this task for the eleventh hour, BookFest@Singapore by POPULAR might provide the incentive you – and your kids – need.

Apart from offering stationery and assessment books at a discount, the sale also has up to 80% off toys, Demon Slayer manga and up to 10% off Nintendo Switch consoles.

We’ve combed through the online catalogue to highlight the best promos, so you can plan a trip down to your nearest store before the shelves are cleared out.

Demon Slayer manga & stationery from $5.50

No matter our age, we can appreciate the beautiful art of Japanese manga and anime. After all, these iconic fixtures of Japanese culture have enthralled many kids, youths, and adults.

With Season 2 of Demon Slayer hitting Netflix soon, to say the anime took the world by storm is a major understatement.

Of course, there’s nothing like the physical sensation of flipping through the OG manga to admire the art rendered by Koyoharu Gotouge sensei.

Demon Slayer Manga (English & Chinese) – $5.50 – $25.10

The entire collection has books ranging between $5.50 and $25.10 in English and Chinese, so choose your volume wisely to follow Tanjiro’s adventures if you or your child wish to read ahead of the anime.

As for merch, a bundle of 2 x Demon Slayer PLUS Correction Tape with Refills are going for $18.90 (UP: $37.70) at the POPULAR BookFest sale.

We’ve got our eyes on the bright orange Rengoku design – def an excellent stationery statement piece for a back-to-school pencil case.

Up to 37% off Nintendo Switch & Razer gaming headsets

Whether you’re a pro-builder in Animal Crossing or a dedicated tamer in Pokémon Shining Pearl, topping every kid’s wish list during Christmas is a Nintendo Switch to call their own.

You can expect to see up to 37% off Nintendo Switch consoles, Logitech keyboards, and Razer headphones during the sale, depending on their specs and bundles.

Logitech, Nintendo Switch and Razer – Up to 37% off (UP: $26 – $699)

These devices are a staple in our WFH lives. While copping that Nintendo Switch for your kids, it’s time to see what you can do to amp up productivity at home.

Chase your deadlines and complete those reports to the satisfying clickety sounds on Logitech’s mechanical keyboard. Having a good set of headphones at home also means we can have Zoom meetings without kacau-ing the kids or neighbours.

Bonus is if you play PC games like Genshin Impact: every tune in the game’s epic OST is better appreciated through an immersive sound experience.

$10 Sketch Pads, Ritter Sport chocolate bars & Blume dolls

As our kids grow up, it’s crucial to invest in tools that will help nurture their creativity and imagination.

Instead of accidentally crayon-ing the pristine walls of your home, they can now doodle on this nifty sketchpad.

myFirst Sketch Pad – $10 (UP: $29.90)

Boasting up to 2 years’ worth of battery life, which is equivalent to 50,000 erases, this digital sketchpad costs only $10.

And if your little girl loves collecting miniature dolls to dress up, these Blume Collectible Dolls may be right up their alley.

Blume Collectible Dolls – 2 for $10 (UP: $24.90)

These collectable dolls are housed in tiny pastel-coloured flower pots, with their own accessories and pets. So you won’t know which design you’re getting till you open them up.

For the same price, we also spotted Faber-Castell colouring sets and 4 x Ritter Sport chocolate bars going for $10 as well – perfect for gifts for the nieces and nephews this Christmas.

Christmas blind boxes from $9.90

Since you’re already buying things for your kids, you might as well get some Christmas shopping done too. But trying to figure out what our friends and colleagues want is arguably THE hardest part about snagging gifts.

That’s where blind boxes are great since the element of surprise is coded into the very concept of it.

At selected POPULAR stores, look out for 18 Surprise Brand Boxes priced from $9.90, which are bundles of products at up to 60% off from brands like:

ZEBRA

3M

Stabilo

Hasbro

Though you may not know exactly what’s in each box, you and your friend will be kept guessing till the last minute since each box comes wrapped and ready for immediate gifting.

POPULAR BookFest has $30 cash vouchers & a $10,000 lucky draw

Some of us may remember the OG flagship POPULAR outlet at Bras Basah Complex with fondness, as the 4-storey complex is still going strong as a haven for stationery, assessment books and gadgets.

There’s a photo op activity in-store where a Canon Selphy CP1300 Photo Printer (worth $199) is up for grabs for participants of the Photo Contest.

Score up to $30 cash vouchers as well at the flagship store by checking off actions on this list during the POPULAR BookFest:

Minimum $150 spend: $10 Cash Voucher Pay by POSB Everyday Card with a minimum $150 spend: $10 Cash Voucher Sign up/Renew POPULAR membership: $10 Cash Voucher

We’d advise fams to combine their hauls to hit the $150 minimum spend requirement. If you do, you should consider entering a $10,000 lucky draw with 50g of gold (worth $4,180) to be won.

Those who aren’t in the mood for retail therapy in physical stores just yet can head over to their e-commerce site at POPULAROnline.

If you cart out your haul on 12 Dec 2021, lookout for a chance to snag $10 e-vouchers and $40 CapitaLand vouchers. Signing up for an account will also glean you $2 off your first purchase.

To stay in the loop, be sure to follow BookFest’s Facebook page and visit their official website for the full range of discounts and promos.

P.S. We’d keep an eye out for extra deals from 10-19 Dec, from free gifts to up to 30% off discount vouchers announced daily on the POPULAR BookFest website.

Stock up on 2022 school supplies & gaming gadgets

A trip to replenish your kids’ school supplies will be something to look forward to when the shelves are filled with things you can buy for yourself as well.

2021 has been anything but predictable, so we should cherish the time we have with our kids before we realise they’re growing up too fast. Now’s the best time to bond with them—take them shopping and spend a fun day out together.

With Christmas around the corner, we hope that you’ll also be able to find suitable gifts and score massive 12.12 discounts on surprises for your loved ones as we round out the year.

