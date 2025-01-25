Porsche convertible crashes into grass patch at Mountbatten, 1 person conveyed to hospital

Porsche convertible crashes into Mountbatten grass patch on 24 Jan

Porsche vehicles may not be uncommon on Singapore roads, but it’s not every day that we see one resting on the grass.

On Friday (24 Jan) night, a white Porsche convertible was spotted between some shrubs near a junction in Mountbatten.

The car had presumably ended up there after a crash that saw one person being conveyed to the hospital.

White Porsche convertible crashes into grass patch in Mountbatten

Footage posted on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group showed the white Porsche convertible resting on a patch of grass next to a stretch of road.

The front bonnet of the convertible appeared damaged while its foldable roof was in a half-retracted position.

Nearby, a severely bent metal barrier suggested that the car had crashed into the patch of grass at high speed.

Some dislodged shrubbery and dirt were also seen along the adjacent road.

1 person conveyed to hospital

In response to MS News‘ queries, an SCDF spokesperson confirmed that the accident happened at about 8.45pm on Friday (24 Jan).

It occurred at the junction of Guillemard Road and Sims Way.

SCDF personnel conveyed one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

MS News has also reached out to the police for more information.

Also read: Porsche crashes into covered walkway after colliding with Mercedes in Jurong West, 1 injured

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.