Girl Uses Porta-Potty In Middle Of Taiwan Restaurant, Public Urges Family To Mind Hygiene

Netizens In Taiwan Express Outrage At Family Letting Daughter Use Porta-Potty In Restaurant

Public spaces demand a certain level of hygiene. At the same time, it can be difficult for parents to balance these regulations with the needs of their child.

Recently, the sight of a girl using a portable toilet in the middle of a restaurant in Taiwan shocked netizens.

Many slammed the family for letting their child ‘go’ right there, urging them to practice personal hygiene.

Girl uses porta-potty in Taiwan restaurant

Taiwanese outlet udn reported that a netizen uploaded images of the incident to a Facebook group.

In the pictures, a girl can be seen using a portable toilet in the middle of a busy restaurant in Taiwan.

Her mother then pulls up her pants after she has finished using the toilet.

The OP noted that travelling during the Chinese New Year with young children can be pretty inconvenient.

However, the toilet of the restaurant was just a few steps behind the family, the OP pointed out in the caption.

At the time of the incident, many of the other diners were busy with their meals as well.

“Why did you take the potty out and let the child squat right next to other diners?” the OP then questioned. “You may have finished your meal, but don’t others need to eat?”

Family receives criticism for behaviour

Netizens have since levelled harsh criticisms at the family, slamming them for their lack of hygiene.

Many labelled the incident as “unacceptable” and “really off-putting”. In addition, they denounced the girl’s mother for being “too thick-skinned” and “hopeless”.

A few others also called the family out for needlessly exposing their daughter in a public area.

Yet others noted that this wasn’t the first time parents have taken to engaging in similar unhygienic activities in Taiwan.

“I saw someone changing a child’s diaper directly at the dining table in a restaurant, and the smell of faeces filled the air,” one user shared.

Closer to home, a picture of a mother helping her son urinate into a bottle at a food court here went viral last April.

While some declared that her actions were unsanitary, others urged the public to empathise with parents’ situation. After all, getting children to a public toilet is not always the easiest task.

