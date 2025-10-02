1 person sent to hospital after Potong Pasir fire that was likely caused by PMD

Resident trapped by Potong Pasir fire sent to hospital for smoke inhalation

A resident was sent to the hospital after a fire broke out in a Potong Pasir HDB flat on Wednesday (1 Oct).

The blaze was likely caused by a personal mobility device (PMD), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

Fire engulfs Potong Pasir flat’s living room

Video footage of the fire provided to Shin Min Daily News showed flames engulfing the living room of the two-storey first-floor unit.

Even its windows were on fire, with thick black smoke emanating from them.

Shattered glass lay on the ground outside, and a person was heard shouting, “Get out!”

Man trapped in Potong Pasir flat due to fire

A 66-year-old resident named only as Ms Ye (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min that she had heard a sudden explosion and saw her neighbour’s flat in flames.

A 46-year-old man named only as Mr Chen (transliterated from Mandarin), who lives above the affected unit, said he evacuated his home with his family and some belongings after hearing the explosion and seeing the thick smoke.

Other neighbours said they heard the occupant shouting for help from the second floor of his home. He was believed to have been trapped by the inferno downstairs.

Residents called the authorities, with one trying to put out the fire with a water hose.

Man suffers burns, cat dies

By the time Shin Min reporters arrived at the scene, the fire had been put out, leaving only ashes, debris and a charred shell of a flat.

Several SCDF personnel and police officers were seen, with part of the area cordoned off.

A man claiming to be a friend of the occupant said he had been rescued in a conscious state, but suffered burns over 30% to 40% of his body and was undergoing surgery in the hospital.

His cat, however, was not so lucky. The feline failed to escape, with its carcass brought out of the flat.

Man sent to hospital after being rescued

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 2.55pm on 1 Oct.

It involved the contents of a living room in a first-floor unit of Block 132 Potong Pasir Avenue 1.

The fire was extinguished using a water jet, and a person was evacuated from the affected unit.

He was sent to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Fire likely originated from PMD: SCDF

SCDF added that the fire likely originated from a PMD in the living room, according to preliminary investigations.

It reminded the public not to purchase or use non-original batteries for active mobility devices.

Batteries should also not be charged for an extended period of time or overnight.

More than 1 PMD inside unit, says neighbour

After the fire, SCDF personnel were seen removing from the flat a burnt PMD, reduced to just its metal frame, as well as some of its components.

A neighbour, who declined to be named, told Shin Min that there was more than one PMD in the unit.

She had advised the occupant not to leave them inside his flat, but he did not heed her warning, she said.

