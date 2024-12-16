Idol in Thailand performs while 36 weeks pregnant, netizens frightened about fetus’ health

36 weeks pregnant idol in Thailand performs on stage

Pregnant mothers usually take great precautions in their daily activities, as a wrong step can end up harming both herself and the baby she’s carrying.

However, for a Thai idol part of the girl group Girly Berry, pregnancy did not deter her from performing on stage — even when she was 36 weeks along.

A post of her dancing during a concert in October recently went viral again on Instagram, garnering over 60,000 likes and close to 400 comments.

While an impressive feat, many netizens pointed out the danger this posed to the baby.

Performing on stage

The idol, 40-year-old Belle, announced her pregnancy in May this year.

By the time the concert in October happened, she was already 36 weeks along — or 9 months pregnant.

At 9 months, the mother was likely close to her projected due date, ready to deliver her baby soon.

Nonetheless, this did not stop her from fulfilling her duties as an idol.

Putting on a two-piece and proudly showing off her pregnant belly, Belle danced on the stage all the same.

The concert took place at IMPACT Arena, a concert hall in Pak Kret, Thailand.

“Another memory to show my child that you’ve been to the concert at Impact with Mommy twice! From the concert in February to this one at the end of October,” the idol wrote on her Instagram after the concert.

“You didn’t fuss at all, no matter how loud the music was—you slept peacefully without moving or kicking.”

The idol has since given birth and provided regular updates of her baby on social media, seemingly in good health.

Netizens both impressed & critical

As photos of the idol performing in October gained traction on social media this week, netizens are divided on their opinions towards her decision to keep on performing way into her pregnancy.

Some are impressed by her ability to dance despite being pregnant and see this as a symbol of strength.

Her own husband gave similar reactions, in which he dedicated a post to her expressing how proud he was that she rocked the concert despite being 36 weeks pregnant.

Others, however, are critical towards her choice of proceeding with the performance.

Many thought she should have prioritised the health and safety of the baby, and that her actions reflect what pregnant mothers should not be doing.

