Pregnant woman in Thailand arranges own kidnapping to secretly use husband’s savings to pay off debt

Pregnant woman in Thailand arranges own kidnapping

On 30 May, a 5-month pregnant woman in Thailand staged her own kidnapping with loan sharks she owed money to, so she could secretly use her husband’s savings to pay off her debt.

Following her rescue, she was sent to the hospital and was questioned by the police, reported Thailand World Daily.

However, police found inconsistencies in her statement and discovered bank transfer and loan sharking receipts on her phone.

The woman admitted to gambling addiction and loan sharking. She had borrowed about THB70,000 (~S$2,500) from the loan sharks and extorted THB80,000 (~S$3,000) from her husband to pay off the debt.

Eventually, she admitted to staging her kidnapping together with her loan sharks.

Considering their unborn child, her husband requested that the police not take any action against the woman.

Woman extorts husband money by planning own kidnapping

The woman had told her husband that she was going out to have documents photocopied when two men wearing hoods took her away in a pickup truck and put a black bag over her head, she told local media.

They allegedly brought her to a forest, where they told her to transfer THB80,000 from her account and took her ATM card.

After noticing that his wife had been away for a long time, the husband sent her a message. However, he received a reply saying, “If you want your wife and children to be safe, don’t call the police.”

Soon after, he was sent a photo of his wife abandoned in a forest.

The husband then asked friends and family to search for her.

With the help of rescuers, they found her in an abandoned building in the forest. Her hands were tied behind her back, she was shivering from the rain, and her belongings were scattered on the floor.

Woman admitted to staging her kidnapping

After being sent to the hospital for examination, the woman was interviewed by the police, who found loopholes in her statement.

They also found multiple bank transfers and loan sharking receipts on her mobile phone.

While the woman admitted to her gambling addiction and loan sharking, she initially denied that these had anything to do with her kidnapping.

After over three hours of interrogation and being presented with financial evidence, the woman finally confessed to staging her kidnapping with the help of her loan sharks.

She explained that she had borrowed about THB70,000 from them and intended to use her husband’s savings to pay off her debt without his knowledge.

Considering the unborn child, the pregnant woman’s husband asked the police not to take any action against his wife.

The police recorded the incident and warned the woman to stay away from gambling.

Also read: Man in S’pore charged for faking own kidnapping to pay off gambling debts

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Thailand World Daily