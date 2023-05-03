Diner Allegedly Served Undercooked Chicken At Prego At Fairmont S’pore, Restaurant Investigating Incident

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

TikTok User Gets Undercooked Chicken At Prego At Fairmont Hotel

UPDATE (3 May, 5pm): In response to queries from MS News, Prego shared that they are currently in touch with the guest to rectify the situation. They’ve also launched an investigation into the incident. You may read their full statement below.

When we head out with our families for a meal, we would want the most pleasant experience possible.

Sadly, one TikTok user failed to get that while dining with their family at Prego, an Italian restaurant at Fairmont Hotel in Bras Basah. Instead of enjoying a stress-free meal, they were allegedly served chicken that was still somewhat raw.

The user then took to the video-sharing platform to share their unpleasant experience in a series of images and urge others to be wary.

Chicken from Prego still pink inside

In the first image, the OP called their time at Prego the “worst restaurant experience in Singapore”, claiming that their family received undercooked chicken.

Prego is an Italian restaurant located within the premises of the Fairmont Singapore Hotel in Bras Basah.

The next few images that followed showed what seemed like a chicken dish served in a cast iron pan.

The surface of the chicken appeared brown as though it was cooked, and was garnished with specks of herbs and spices.

Looks can be deceiving, however, as the inside of the chicken was still pink and even slimy in some parts.

TikTok user apparently paid S$40 for the dish

“I genuinely had the worst experience here! This is not okay,” the OP wrote in the caption. “Don’t go to PREGO unless you want to pay for overpriced undercooked chicken.”

Responding to a comment, the OP revealed that they paid S$40 for the dish.

Apparently, they already reported the incident to Prego staff when it happened. However, the restaurant staff allegedly did not admit that the chicken was undercooked, and even said it was cooked for two hours.

Commenters express disgust

Most TikTok users who encountered the post expressed their shock and disgust towards the incident. One of them even commented on how obviously raw the chicken looked.

There were also commenters who shared similar experiences of bad service at the restaurant despite the price point.

One commenter also urged the OP to report this incident to the authorities.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear whether the OP has lodged any official reports.

Restaurant investigating incident

In response to queries by MS News, Prego said that they are currently in touch with the guest directly to rectify the situation. They also launched an investigation immediately after receiving the feedback.

The restaurant highlighted that the health and well-being of diners is of paramount importance. They added that they are fully committed to ensuring that stringent standards for hygiene and safety are maintained.

“Though this was an isolated incident, we take it very seriously, and our culinary team is conducting reviews and will implement additional training and/or protocols as needed to ensure continued quality and safety.”

