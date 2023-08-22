S’poreans Will Vote For President On 1 Sep, 3 Candidates Successfully Submit Nomination Papers

1 Sep Declared Polling Day After 3 Candidates Successfully Submit Nomination Papers

It’s official. There will be a contested Presidential Election next Friday (1 Sep).

Returning Officer Tan Meng Hui confirmed that three presidential hopefuls had successfully submitted their Nomination Papers at the People’s Association (PA) Headquarters this morning.

This also means that 1 Sep will be a Public Holiday in light of Polling Day.

3 presidential hopefuls successfully submit nomination papers

At about 12.40pm on Tuesday (22 Aug), Returning Officer Mr Tan confirmed that three presidential hopefuls had successfully submitted their nomination papers.

Since multiple candidates’ nominations were successful, Polling Day will proceed on 1 Sep, which will be a Public Holiday.

Singaporeans can thus take the time to cast their votes for the country’s next President.

The successful candidates were accompanied by their proposer, seconder, and assenters at the PA headquarters.

All 3 presidential hopefuls arrive at nomination centre on 22 Aug

Of the three presidential hopefuls who received Certificates of Eligibility, Mr Ng Kok Song was the first to arrive at PA Headquarters earlier this morning (22 Aug).

Donning a grey jacket, Mr Ng arrived with Mr Mohamed Salleh Marican, one of the hopefuls from the 2017 presidential election.

Next to arrive was former NTUC Income CEO Mr Tan Kin Lian, who arrived at the nomination centre with his family.

Earlier that morning, Mr Tan alleged in a statement that he was the victim of a “smear campaign“. He called it a “concerted effort by an attack group” and claimed that “editors of mainstream media” were complicit.

Mr Tan’s comments were in response to AWARE’s statement which called out his alleged “history of objectifying women” that includes posting about “pretty girls” in public.

Former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam was the last of the three hopefuls to arrive.

By his side was his wife Ms Jane Ittogi, who like him, waved to supporters in maroon T-shirts.

Following the successful nominations, candidates can begin their campaigns proper till 30 Aug. Thereafter, 31 Aug will be a cooling-off day before voters head to the polls on 1 Sep.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Youthopia.