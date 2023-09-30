PrimaDeli Increasing Waffle Prices By S$0.20 From Oct, Cites Rising Costs Of Raw Materials

PrimaDeli Increases All Waffle Prices By S$0.20 From 1 Oct

When in need of a warm snack, many of us may have turned to PrimaDeli for a fluffy waffle fresh from the griddle.

Whether you like yours with a chocolate, peanut butter or blueberry spread, the inexpensive food item offers comfort for a hungry stomach.

Starting tomorrow (1 Oct), however, prices of PrimaDeli’s waffles are set to increase by S$0.20 across all flavours.

The home-grown bakery cited the rising costs of raw materials for the price hike.

Prices of all waffle flavours increase

Notice of the imminent price increase was first shared on the Singapore subreddit on Friday (29 Sep), garnering more than 200 upvotes at the time of writing.

MS News spotted a similar notice when we went down to one of PrimaDeli’s outlets in the East.

According to the notice, PrimaDeli will be increasing the prices of its waffle offerings from Sunday (1 Oct), in light of rising costs of raw material.

With the price hike, waffles will cost between S$1.90 and S$2.40:

Plain: S$1.90

Kaya: S$2.10

Peanut Butter: S$2.10

Cheese: S$2.40

Blueberry: S$2.40

Chocolate: S$2.40

Compared to current waffle prices, there appears to be a flat increase of S$0.20 across the board.

PrimaDeli assured customers that there will be no changes to the quality of their waffles.

MS News has reached out to PrimaDeli for a statement on the price hike and will update this article when they get back.

Toast Box, another home-grown brand, also increased its prices earlier this year, citing rising operation costs.

Featured image by MS News and adapted from PrimaDeli on Facebook.