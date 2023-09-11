Prime Mover Swerves At Clementi Traffic Junction, Nearly Collides With SBS Bus

Prime Mover Narrowly Avoids Collision With SBS Bus At Clementi After Swerving

On Sunday (10 Sep), a prime mover driver narrowly avoided a collision with an SBS bus at a Clementi traffic junction

The prime mover was unable to stop before the red light and made a right turn, nearly colliding with the bus.

If not for the bus jamming its brakes, we could have witnessed a terrible accident.

SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) posted the video on Facebook and said the incident occurred along Clementi Road at 10.20pm on Sunday (10 Sep).

The video starts with the SBS bus driving through the traffic junction.

A prime mover that had been making a right turn from the bus’ right then swerves to head diagonally across the junction.

The bus has to jam its brakes to avoid a collision.

The footage subsequently shows another angle, revealing the prime mover tilted on its right after passing through the traffic junction.

It almost collides with two other motorists — both of whom stop just in time.

Lifting up on one side entirely, the vehicle would have toppled over had it not been for the driver’s control.

Netizens aghast at video

The video has since gone viral, with many expressing their shock over the near-miss between the prime mover and the bus.

One user pointed out that a severe accident could have occurred.

They added that the road was also notorious for heavy vehicles driving at high speeds.

Others said that the prime mover driver must have had a lot of skill to keep their vehicle steady despite tilting.

There were those who praised the bus driver as well for reacting quickly and stopping just in the nick of time.

Ultimately, most seemed to agree that it was a shockingly close shave for the motorists.

Hopefully, this incident will remind others to be more careful whilst navigating traffic, especially when heavy vehicles are nearby.

