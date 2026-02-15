Property flyers must not be publicly visible when distributed to HDB homes from 1 April

Agents to be suspended for repeated improper distribution of property flyers to HDB homes

HDB residents irked by unsightly flyers from property agents cluttering their gates might see fewer of them from 1 April.

This will happen after five major real estate agencies committed to distributing flyers to HDB flats in ways that do not leave them publicly visible.

MOU signed on proper distribution of property flyers to HDB homes

In a press release last Friday (13 Feb), the Singapore Institute of Estate Agents (SIEA) said a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) had been signed on “Proper Flyer Distribution to HDB Homes”.

It was inked by the Alliance for Action (AfA), which comprises the five biggest real estate agencies in Singapore:

PropNex Realty Pte Ltd

ERA Realty Network Pte Ltd

Huttons Asia Pte Ltd

OrangeTee & Tie Pte Ltd

SRI Pte Ltd

According to the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA), these five agencies represent 32,271 out of the 36,816 property agents in Singapore as of 1 Jan.

Property flyers may be placed in mailboxes or distributed by services

In signing the MOU, the five agencies acknowledged the need to minimise the negative impact of flyers left “improperly” at gates, doors and common areas of HDB estates.

They thus committed to “a unified industry-led approach” to ensure these flyers are distributed properly by real estate agents and supported by CEA.

To that end, flyers distributed to homes and other premises must not be visible to members of the public other than the intended recipients, SIEA said.

Agents may do this by placing them in mailboxes or engaging flyer distribution services.

Penalties for agents who breach the rules

Real estate agents who breach the rules will face consequences, with “a standardised approach” to be implemented for the penalties.

According to SIEA, agents will get a Letter of Caution for their first breach. A second breach will mean that they will have to attend an “Ethical flyer distribution training course”, on top of another letter.

Third-time errant flyer distributors will be suspended from giving out flyers to HDB homes for six months. Subsequent violations will see “continued escalation” till the offender achieves a clean record for two years.

If residents complain about agents, their agencies will inform SIEA, which will keep a record of breaches.

This “centralised approach” means SIEA can keep tabs on the behaviour of agents who switch agencies or leave the industry and come back later.

