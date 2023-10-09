PS.Cafe Petit In Tiong Bahru Closing On 31 Oct, Residents Lament Shuttering Of ‘Community Centre’

PS.Cafe Petit In Tiong Bahru Closing Down On 31 Oct After 13 Years Of Operations

In Singapore’s burgeoning café scene, several iconic establishments have become veritable institutions, with regular patrons spending weekends relaxing there and inhaling their coffee.

One of them was PS.Cafe Petit in Tiong Bahru, which is unfortunately closing down after 13 years of operations.

Residents have lamented the news as the café is like a “community centre” for the estate.

PS.Cafe Petit in Tiong Bahru displays sign announcing closing

The closure of PS.Cafe Petit was revealed by a netizen who posted in the Tiong Bahru Estate community Facebook group.

The resident named Alan shared a photo of a sign posted at the café announcing the sad news.

So far, there has been no other mention of the impending closure on the social media accounts of PS.Cafe Petit or PS.Cafe.

PS.Cafe Petit in Tiong Bahru closing on 31 Oct

The sign said PS.Cafe Petit will bid farewell to Tiong Bahru on 31 Oct.

They expressed their “deep and sincere gratitude” to patrons and friends for being a part of their “extraordinary” journey over the past 13 years, adding,

It’s time for a change, but let’s not call it a goodbye.

They didn’t give an exact reason for their closure, but hoped fans would visit their other PS.Cafe outlets across Singapore.

PS.Cafe Petit is however rather unique as it has a gourmet takeaway and retail concept serving pizza, burgers and salads, in contrast to the more high-end offerings at other PS.Cafe outlets.

Fans & residents lament closing of ‘community centre’

Alan said it “isn’t quite the same elsewhere”, as PS.Cafe Petit was like a “real community centre” to Tiong Bahru residents.

It was a place where neighbours and friends could mingle and catch up with each other, he said, describing it as a “refreshing change”.

Nevertheless, he appreciated that they decided to open in the “sleepy neighbourhood” way back then.

Other residents shared his feelings, with one saying that she has grown fond of the café in her neighbourhood.

Another resident shared a memory of the place, recalling that they bought pizza from PS.Cafe Petit to celebrate after moving to Tiong Bahru.

One fan declared that the closure is a shame as they had the best pizza in Singapore.

A commenter simply said that it was the end of an era.

Visit one last time before they close

It’s quite obvious that PS.Cafe Petit means a lot to Tiong Bahru residents.

Even if you don’t live in the neighbourhood, perhaps you’d like to pay a visit to the cult favourite before they shutter for good.

Here’s some details to know if you’re coming down:

PS.Cafe Petit

Address: 78 Guan Chuan Street, #01-41, Singapore 160078

Opening hours: 10am to 10.30pm (Mon-Fri), 9am to 10.30pm (Sat & Sun)

Telephone: 9226 7088

Email: contact@pscafe.com

Nearest MRT station: Havelock/Tiong Bahru

