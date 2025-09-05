Man pays S$48 to charter boat from Pulau Ubin after getting stranded because he refused to pay S$5

Pulau Ubin boatman says each boat trip is S$48, individual fare varies according to number of passengers

A man has complained about the system of bumboat ride to and from Pulau Ubin, saying he was forced to pay S$48 to charter a boat back to the mainland after refusing to pay the boatman S$5.

Mr Simon Seah Sing Hon wrote in to The Straits Times Forum Page, claiming that such “issues with transportation” would discourage visitors from the island.

Man asked to pay S$5 instead of S$4 for Pulau Ubin boat

Mr Seah said that on 22 Aug, he was trying to board a boat from Pulau Ubin’s ferry terminal at about 6pm.

He later told Shin Min Daily News that he was with his wife.

As there were 10 passengers in total, the boatman asked all of them to pay S$5 each, instead of the usual sum of S$4.

When asked why, he replied that he needed 12 passengers to depart.

Man refuses to pay S$5 for Pulau Ubin boat

As Mr Seah found this unreasonable, he refused to pay S$5 each for him and his wife.

According to him, they had paid only S$4 each on the trip from Changi to Ubin, although there were also fewer than 12 passengers on board at the time, he noted, adding:

The operator was obviously relying on passengers’ urgency to return home to insist on his full load.

After Mr Seah and his wife refused to pay, the boatman then demanded S$6 each from the remaining eight passengers, who agreed to fork out the cash.

The boat then left without them.

Couple pays S$48 to charter boat from Pulau Ubin

Mr Seah and his wife waited an hour more till 7pm, but no other passengers arrived at the terminal.

The security guard, who finished work at 7pm, said he could hitch a ride back on his boat but had to ask the boatman first.

Unfortunately for them, it was the same boatman as before, who allegedly refused to take them, saying only the security guard was allowed on the boat.

Stranded, Mr Seah called the National Parks Board (NParks), who advised them to call the boat operator.

The couple finally managed to leave the island after paying S$48 to charter a boat just for themselves.

Man says should have fixed boat schedules & fares clearly displayed

Mr Seah criticised the system, saying that boat schedules should be fixed and not dependent on the number of passengers.

He also slammed the lack of transparency with regard to ticket fares, suggesting that they should be clearly displayed, adding:

Nowhere in Singapore does this kind of transport service exist where the operator insists on a full load or asks the passengers to pay for the shortfall.

Furthermore, they only accept cash and not even PayNow, which makes it inconvenient for passengers, he griped.

He said the incident made him feel like a “hostage” on the island and unable to return home without paying.

He did not want to go back to Pulau Ubin and feared that it might cause foreign tourists to have a bad impression.

Boatman denies price-gouging

However, the boatman involved has denied that he tried to take advantage of passengers.

Speaking to Shin Min, Mr Jie Guoyuan (transliterated from Mandarin) said each boat trip is charged at S$48, which is the industry standard.

That means if there are 12 passengers, each can pay S$4.

But as it was getting late that evening and there were only 10 passengers, he had to charge each of them S$1 more to make up for the shortfall, he added.

However, Mr Seah and his wife refused to pay S$1 more — Mr Jie tried to explain to them that they would not be able to get 10 more passengers to join them on the next boat, but they would not listen, he claimed.

Since there were only eight passengers left without the couple, he had to charge each of them S$6.

He always negotiates and agrees the price with passengers before the boat leaves, he said, and professed never to have engaged in price-gouging.

As for what happened later, Mr Jie said the security guard had booked the boat, so he refused to take the couple.

Boats may depart at higher fare if fewer than 12 on board: NParks

According to NPArks’ website, the bumboats are privately managed transport services that usually operate on demand from 6am to 7pm daily, charging S$4 per person one-way.

While they usually depart when there are 12 passengers on board, they may depart with fewer than 12 at a higher fare per passenger.

As this is based on private arrangements between the passengers and operators, NParks advised passengers to confirm their fare before departure.

Visitors who need a boat outside operating hours should make prior arrangements with the operators, or call NParks for assistance if no bumboats are available to return to the mainland.

