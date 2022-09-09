Queen Elizabeth II Listed A Home On Airbnb Before Her Passing, Prices Start From S$385/Night

Queen Elizabeth II Listed Sandringham Estate Home On Airbnb Before Passing

Out of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s many properties, Balmoral Castle is arguably the most talked about at the moment.

The Scottish estate, where she spent her final hours on earth, was believed by many to be her favourite residence.

Now, another property of hers is slowly garnering attention for a very different reason.

Just a day before Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, news broke that another house on one of her estates was on Airbnb.

Home part of estate frequented by Queen Elizabeth II during Christmas

The royal-owned residence for rent is located on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England.

It is listed on Airbnb as Garden House and was formerly the home of the Queen’s head gardener, CBS News reports.

It is the closest house to the estate’s main property, Sandringham House, which is where the Royal Family traditionally spends Christmas and New Year.

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge have a private home of their own there too, which is the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall that the Queen gave them as a wedding present.

Prior to the Airbnb listing, Sandringham Estate was already open to the public via its 600 acres of gardens and the estate museum, according to Town & Country.

Home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms

The picturesque two-storey home boasts four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It can accommodate up to eight guests.

On Airbnb, its listing states that it “is all about an appreciation of the great outdoors and the beautiful gardens it sits within”.

Apart from the formal Walled Garden that the home is built upon, it also has an informal garden for exploring and playing.

Despite the house’s long history, it has all the basic modern facilities a guest would need. This includes WiFi, heating, a washing machine, and a full kitchen.

Pet owners who want to plan a getaway with their furkids would be happy to hear that the house is pet-friendly.

Up to three dogs are allowed on the property. The only major requirement is that they should be leashed while walking through the Walled Garden.

Near nature trails & beaches

Given how expansive the place is, most guests would likely spend much of their stay on the grounds of the house.

However, should one wish to step out, they can walk to the Sandringham Café & Coffee Shop nearby for afternoon tea.

Nature lovers can also explore the Country Park, which features two Nature Trails and different landscapes depending on the season.

Just a short drive off the estate are the beaches of North Norfolk, where visitors can take in poppy-rich meadows, lavender fields, and quaint English villages.

Home is unavailable for booking till at least Aug 2024

On Friday (9 Sep), Sandringham Estate announced that it has entered a period of Royal Mourning following Her Majesty’s death.

While visitors may pay their respects there, various events have been cancelled and all facilities there will be closed until further notice.

While it’s unclear if this affects the Garden House listing, there are currently no available dates for booking until at least Aug 2024.

Once it’s available again, guests can expect to pay between S$385 and S$575 (£237 and £354) for a night’s stay.

One more reason to save up for a UK trip

This Airbnb home is certainly the closest most of us can get to the experience of living like a royal.

Besides its historical value, we’re sure many have their eye on it for its stunning furnishings and surroundings too.

While it’s currently unavailable, those intending to book a stay can already start saving up for a trip there.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Airbnb.