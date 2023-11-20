Raffles Town Club At Stevens Will Move Out In 2026, Land Slated For Residential Use

Government Will Take Back Land Occupied By Raffles Town Club When Lease Expires In 2026

In what’s becoming a trend now, several buildings in Singapore have had to make way for future residential development.

The latest location to befall this fate is Raffles Town Club along Stevens Road.

They will have to move out in 2026 when their current lease expires.

That’s because the land they’re sitting on has been slated for future residential use.

Lease of land won’t be renewed

The news was announced in a joint media release on Monday (20 Nov) by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and Singapore Land Authority (SLA).

They said the land that Raffles Town Club is occupying will not have its lease renewed by the Government.

That means the club will have to move out by 17 Oct 2026, when the lease expires.

Raffles Town Club has strategic location

Raffles Town Club, whose address is 1 Plymouth Avenue, sits at a strategic location at the junction of Stevens Road and Dunearn Road.

It’s just across the road from Stevens MRT station, which is served by two MRT lines.

According to the club’s website, they officially opened in March 2000.

Site slated for future residential development

Given the site’s close proximity to town and the MRT, it’s no surprise that it’s slated for future residential development.

URA said its redevelopment will “support future housing demand and enhance the residential character of the precinct”.

It will also enable those fortunate enough to live there to benefit from the connectivity brought about by the transport infrastructure, the statement maintained, adding,

This is also in line with the focus of redeveloping brownfield sites as much as possible to meet future demand for land, including housing.

Uncertain whether club will shift to another location

As for Raffles Town Club, they have less than three years left of operations at their current home.

After which, they must return the land to the State — an undertaking that will be assisted by SLA.

The club hasn’t yet commented on their impending departure from Stevens, including whether they plan to shift to another location after 2026.

If they wish to do so, the two agencies will engage them regarding the availability of suitable state properties via an open tender.

Alternatively, they may also look to other options from the open market, the statement read.

Other local buildings that have to make way for housing

Raffles Town Club isn’t the only well-known local building that has had to make way for residential development recently.

Last year, it was announced that Jurong Regional Library would be relocating as it will be replaced with a residential development.

In June, two ministries said that the Singapore Turf Club would shut down by March 2027 so its land can be redeveloped for housing, essentially wiping out horse racing as an activity in Singapore.

On 6 Aug, beloved mall JCube closed down for good, including its skating rink. In its place will be a mixed-use development that has a condominium.

Featured image adapted from Raffles Town Club on Facebook.