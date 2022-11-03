Jurong Regional Library To Be Replaced By Residential Development, Will Relocate Somewhere Else

Jurong Regional Library Among 4 Places Affected By Redevelopment

Exciting things are coming to the West with the development of Jurong Lake District, but with new things, the old will have to make way for them. Sadly, that includes familiar places like the Jurong Regional Library.

Citing an amendment to the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) master plan published on 14 Oct, The Straits Times (ST) reports that new development plots will affect four developments in total.

However, plans are still in their early stages.

Jurong Regional Library to make way for residential development

According to ST, the library will be relocating and not closing completely.

This is in light of the next phase of the Jurong Lake District plan which concentrates on the area south of Jurong East MRT station.

In place of the library will reportedly be a residential development with retail outlets on the first floor.

A National Library Board (NLB) spokesperson told ST that they are currently figuring out plans for the “replacement library”.

They will announce more details when they are ready but did not disclose when they will be moving.

The library first opened in 1988 as the Jurong East Community Library. After undergoing refurbishment, it reopened in 2004 as Singapore’s third regional library.

3 other developments affected

Apart from Jurong Regional Library, the development will allegedly affect three other venues:

Former French-Singapore Institute at 12 Science Centre Road

German-Singapore Institute at 10 Science Centre Road

Science Centre Singapore’s expansion (The Annexe) & its surface carpark

In total, the amendment adds five development plots of about 1 to 1.5ha each.

The possible uses of the areas are currently flexible, with bigger plots open to subdivision, ST quotes a URA spokesperson.

The changes will not affect the Science Centre’s main building.

Featured image adapted from National Library Board.