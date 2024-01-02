Rain To Continue Falling In S’pore In First 2 Weeks Of Jan, Have Umbrellas Ready

Singapore To Continue Experiencing Rain In First 2 Weeks Of Jan

For the past few weeks, Singapore residents have had to contend with rainy weather as they celebrated year-end festivities and ushered in the new year.

Sadly, instead of ‘new year, new me’, we’ll likely continue to experience wet weather for the first half of January.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) revealed today (2 Jan) in an advisory that the first two weeks of 2024 will see Singapore experiencing moderate to heavy thundery showers.

Daily temperatures will also range between 24°C to 33°C on most days, reaching a maximum of around 34°C for some.

Rain will continue in Singapore in 1st fortnight of Jan 2024

According to MSS, the rainy weather will likely continue in the first fortnight of 2024, with moderate to heavy thundery showers expected over parts of Singapore on most afternoons.

On some days, the showers may last into the night.

In addition, the total rainfall for the first half of January 2024 has been forecasted to be above average over most parts of Singapore.

For this period, daily temperatures will likely fall between 24°C and 33°C on most days. While MSS expects thundery showers to take place on most days, temperatures may hit around 34°C on a few days.

Wet weather dominated 2nd half of December

MSS also provided a review of Singapore’s weather over the past two weeks from 15 to 31 Dec 2023.

During that period, Northeast Monsoon conditions prevailed over Singapore and the surrounding region.

Low-level winds blew from the northwest or northeast as well.

In addition, the monsoon rain band remained over the equatorial Southeast Asia region, bringing wet weather over Singapore.

Parts of the island saw thundery showers in the afternoon on all days for the second fortnight of the month.

In a few instances, the showers extended into the night.

Most parts of Singapore experienced above-average rainfall

MSS went on to note that on 25 Dec 2023, widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers fell in the afternoon over many parts of the island.

On that day, Admiralty experienced the highest rainfall for December 2023 with 134 mm of rainfall recorded.

In the second half of December 2023, daily maximum temperatures ranged between 33°C and 34°C on most days.

34.4°C was the highest daily maximum temperature recorded, which occurred at Clementi on 15 Dec 2023.

MSS additionally noted that most parts of the island recorded above-average rainfall in the second half of the month. Admiralty experienced rainfall that was 73% above average while Simei recorded rainfall that was 18% below average.

