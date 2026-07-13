Diner finds table at S’pore hawker centre ‘choped’ using rambutans

Using rambutans to ‘chope’ table at hawker centre in Singapore

Singaporeans often head to hawker centres for a hearty meal or their favourite comfort food.

But when peak hours start to rush in, it might be hard to find a seat.

The general rule when it comes to negotiating the busy hours is to make sure they “chope” a table before ordering their food.

People usually do this using a packet of tissue, water bottles or even their own bags.

One diner, however, found a different way to “chope” their seats without using any personal belongings.

Spread of rambutans laid across a table

In a TikTok video posted by @charmlsyy on 3 July, the Original Poster (OP) notices several rambutans neatly placed on the table.

The in-photo caption reads: “New chope item unlocked.”

One rambutan takes one side of the table while a small cluster takes up another.

Although food can be used to “chope” tables, it is quite uncommon to see raw fruits as reservation markers even for locals.

Netizens discuss in comments section

Netizens on TikTok were similarly stunned by the sight of rambutans in the video and shared their own unique ideas.

A netizen suggested that the OP eat the rambutans so the seats are no longer reserved.

One commenter asked if they could sit at the table if birds ate the rambutans, and the OP replied: “It’s the bird’s table now.”

Also read: ‘Not all items are created equal’: S’pore netizen compares common items used for choping seats at food courts

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Featured image adapted from @charmlsyy on TikTok.