‘Not all items are created equal’: S’pore netizen compares common items used for choping seats at food courts

Singapore resident lists items used for choping seats, some netizens find behaviour ‘selfish’

A Singapore resident has sparked an online discussion after sharing a lighthearted list of the most commonly used items for choping (reserving) seats at eateries, a practice that has long been seen as an iconic Singaporean behaviour.

In a post shared on Sunday (22 Feb) in the Facebook group TCSS Nights – SG PHV drivers, the Original Poster (OP) playfully referred to these items as “weapons” and provided a breakdown of the different types of items commonly used to claim tables at food courts and hawker centres.

‘Weapons’ commonly used to chope

The OP shared a photo of several items placed on a table at a food court, jokingly labelling them as “weapons” that people use to chope their tables.

“In the world of choping, not all items are created equal,” the OP said in the post, adding that some items are more effective than others at securing a seat.

According to the OP, there are three primary “weapons” used to reserve a table: a tissue packet, an umbrella, and a staff lanyard.

Comparing ‘weapon’ effectiveness at securing tables

Dubbed the “universal reserved sign,” the tissue packet is the go-to item for locals, according to the OP.

They further described the mindset of someone using this item:

I know the rules, and I am currently in a 20-minute queue for chicken rice.

Dubbed by the OP as “the power move,” the second item, the umbrella, is allegedly reserved for larger tables, implying that a group is claiming the space.

The OP noted, “It’s harder to accidentally sweep off a table than a tissue pack.”

The third item is the staff lanyard.

It is referred to by the OP as “the professional”, apparently used by those who want to assert that they work nearby and will be back shortly.

“High-risk, high reward. It tells people you work nearby and will be back shortly,” the OP said, explaining that this method is a bold move but signals authority.

In addition to these, the OP also added a fourth option, the “invisible chope”, where no item is placed on the table to indicate a reservation.

The OP warned against this method, stating that if there is no item present, the table is “fair game”.

Netizens debate on whether choping is selfish

The post sparked a conversation online, with netizens debating whether choping is a natural part of Singapore culture or a “selfish” habit.

One commenter suggested that for those eating alone, tables should be shared with others. They also pointed out that a tissue packet isn’t always a clear signal of a reserved table.

Others expressed frustration, suggesting that some people could have finished their meals during the time that the tables had been reserved for others.

However, many defended the practice, calling it a part of Singapore’s culture and a habit locals have grown accustomed to.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

