Rat Breaks Into Giant Hougang Outlet & Feasts On Corn, Premises Now Fully Disinfected

Giant Hypermarket Says Store Now Disinfected After Video Of Rat Eating Corn Goes Viral

Establishments are responsible for keeping their premises clean for customers. Not doing so risks the spread of infectious diseases in an already precarious climate.

Recently, a video of a rat feasting on corn in a Giant Hypermarket outlet in Hougang went viral.

While some folks found the sight humorous, others pointed out that the supermarket chain should take better care of their outlets.

Giant Hypermarket has since responded to the incident, stating that the store in the video is now fully disinfected. They are also working with town councils to step up hygiene efforts in the area.

Rat eats corn in Giant Hypermarket

On Tuesday (19 Jul), a video of a rat eating corn in a Giant Hypermarket outlet in Hougang went viral on @sgfollowsall on Instagram.

In the footage posted to the account, a rat appears to be feasting away on an ear of corn while sitting inside a crate.

A voice in the background audibly says, “Looks like very delicious.”

While a large number of viewers took the incident lightly, others noted the dangers of allowing rats to fester in supermarkets.

According to Shin Min Daily News, incidents of this nature are common in the area.

They cited a netizen who shared that several rats had broken into his car at the open-air parking lot nearby and chewed through the wires. Since then, he’s taken to parking his vehicle at the multi-storey carpark.

Giant Hypermarket promises to step up protocol

In response to Shin Min Daily’s queries, Giant Hypermarket confirmed that the company is aware of the rat infestation in Hougang.

They have apparently notified Ang Mo Kio Town Council of the issue. The two parties are now working together to prevent similar incidents from occurring again in the future.

Addressing this matter, the Giant spokesperson claimed that the outlet in question and other relevant outlets have been fully disinfected.

A few of the stores have additionally shifted their vegetables to indoor areas.

Moreover, staff will increase routine inspections to ensure a high level of health and safety management.

Hope no similar incidents occur in the future

It may be an amusing sight, but such videos serve as a reminder to constantly maintain the appropriate levels of health and safety.

Pest infestation in our public spaces may lead to even more health problems — something we absolutely do not need while we’re still dealing with Covid-19.

Hopefully, Giant Hypermarket will ensure no such incidents happen again in the future by stepping up preventive measures.

