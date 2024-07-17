Shopper disgusted to see rat on table at Don Don Donki Orchard Central, SFA investigating

Don Don Donki staff say table was disinfected after rat fell on it at Orchard Central

Over the weekend, shoppers who were in Orchard Central mall over the weekend were aghast to see a rat.

The live creature was perched on a table in Japanese chain store Don Don Donki.

Rat was in dining area of Don Don Donki Orchard Central

Administrative executive Fion Khoo told Shin Min Daily News that she caught sight of the rat last Sunday (14 July) afternoon at about 1.30pm.

The 40-year-old was shopping with her husband at the mall in Orchard Road when they passed by “Drink Drunk Donki”, Don Don Donki’s drinking and eating area.

That was when they made the nauseating discovery on top of a table divider.

Passers-by gaped at rat in Orchard Central

As the rat wasn’t moving at first, Ms Khoo thought it was a decoration but realised it was a live rat upon closer inspection.

She was so stunned and disgusted that she gaped at the rodent for 10 minutes, along with other shoppers passing by.

Possibly knowing that it was being watched, the rat barely moved, she said.

After 10 minutes, she left the scene but not without informing a Don Don Donki staff about the rat.

When she passed by the table again more than 30 minutes later, the rat was gone, she added. There were also people eating at the table.

It was a pity that the place was contaminated by rats, as it was well-renovated, she said, adding,

I think the mall or supermarket might need to get somebody to take a look at where the rat came from.

Table wiped & disinfected, say staff

Don Don Donki staff confirmed with Shin Min that afternoon that the incident occurred.

They were told that the rat had fallen from the ceiling, so they wiped the table and disinfected it thoroughly, they said.

Ms Deborah Tan, the director of business at mall operator Far East Organisation (FEO), said the mall was notified at about 2.20pm that day that a rat had appeared in Basement 2, at a tenanted area.

Immediate action was taken to deep clean and disinfect the relevant area.

FEO will continue to work closely with mall tenants and strive to strengthen regular pest control, she added.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) told the paper that it was investigating the matter.

MS News has reached out to SFA for more information.

