Car Runs Red Light In Front Of Traffic Police In Serangoon, Officers Give Chase

Running a red light is never okay. But running a red light right in front of two traffic police (TP) officers is a whole new level of ‘ingenuity’.

Late at night at Upper Serangoon Road, two bewildered TP officers watched as the Toyota Prius blatantly drove past the red light.

To make the situation worse, the traffic light turned green literally seconds later.

The officers exchanged glances before speeding off and chasing down the offending car.

Car runs red light in front of Traffic Police

SG Road Vigilante uploaded the video onto their Facebook page, dating it to the wee hours of the morning of 4 Oct, at 1.24am.

The video started by showing the camcar pulling to a stop at an intersection at Upper Serangoon Road. Waiting in front of it were a number of vehicles, including two TP officers on motorbikes, a white Toyota Prius, and another motorcycle among others.

Bizarrely, the Toyota Prius barely stopped at the red light before proceeding to accelerate and turn right.

One netizen did note that the traffic light in the distance turned green right before the Prius accelerated. As such, they suggested that the driver could have somehow gotten confused.

The flagrant breach of traffic laws right in front of them visibly confused the two officers. One gestured his hand in bewilderment at the car, and the two exchanged glances as the vehicle continued to pull away.

Funnily enough, their intersection’s traffic light turned green literally seconds later.

Police chase driver down on motorbikes

The moment the traffic light turned green, the officers wasted no time and shot off like rockets on their police bikes.

The offending car then made a right turn to enter the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), and the police bikes gave chase there too.

Fast as greased lightning, the two officers quickly left the camcar and the other motorbike in the dust. They became visible only as two flashing lights ahead down the PIE entrance.

Through the grainy dashcam footage, it appeared as if the two TP officers later managed to pull the Prius over at the roadside.

While the incident hurt no one thanks to the mostly empty road, such a reckless running of the red light could have far worse consequences at a busier time.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), running a red light could cost a S$400 fine and 12 demerit points.

Hopefully, the TP officers gave the driver a stern warning and informed him of any consequences he would have to face.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.