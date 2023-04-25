Van Almost Runs Red Light At Serangoon North Traffic Junction, Narrowly Misses Man Carrying Child

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Van Almost Hits Pedestrians, Including Man With Toddler, At Serangoon North Traffic Junction

One of the most basic traffic safety rules is stopping at a red light.

However, there are still drivers out there who ignore this, whether on purpose or accidentally, resulting in near misses and horrifying accidents.

Recently, a TikToker captured footage of a van almost running a red light at a traffic junction in the Serangoon North area.

@frangaroo New traffic lights at Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 from Hougang Ave 2 towards the junction of Serangoon North Ave 1 / 3. #ltasg #sgroadvigilante @Land Transport Authority ♬ original sound – 🕷Daycore ver.🕷

As a result, the vehicle nearly collided with a pedestrian crossing the road while carrying his child.

Van almost runs red light at Serangoon North traffic junction

The clip shows the point of view of a car travelling down the road before a dark grey van emerges from behind on the right.

As they approach a traffic junction, the latter shows no sign of slowing down, even though the light in front is clearly red.

On the other hand, the pedestrian light is presumably green as several people are shown crossing the road, including a man carrying a small child.

Thankfully, the van driver seemingly realises their mistake and steps on the brake, coming to an abrupt halt before hitting anyone.

After scurrying out of harm’s way, the man with the child turns back and appears to gesture angrily towards the driver.

According to the OP, this happened at a new traffic light at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 towards the junction of Serangoon North Avenue 1 and Avenue 3.

Netizens slam van driver for reckless behaviour

The video sparked a flurry of enraged comments.

Many called for action to be taken against the driver, noting that there were children and elderly folks in the area.

Others suggested that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) post warning signs when installing new traffic lights or pedestrian crossings.

However, the van driver was ultimately still the one at fault.

Naturally, some noted how fortunate the man with the baby was to avoid being hit.

On the other hand, some netizens pointed out the importance of looking for oncoming traffic when crossing the road, even when the light is green in the pedestrian’s favour.

Be careful whether walking or driving

While green means “go” and gives you the right of way, it pays to be vigilant to avoid becoming the victim of reckless drivers.

Of course, it is up to every motorist to drive safely and adhere to traffic laws and signs.

So whether you’re behind the wheel or on foot, keep your eyes off the phone and on the road — it could save your life or someone else’s.

