Driver In Hougang Beats Red Light & Nearly Hits Pedestrian, Swapped Seats With Passenger Earlier

Driver Nearly Hits Pedestrian After Beating Red Light In Hougang

On Sunday (5 Mar) morning, a motorist driving along Hougang Street 51 captured a bizarre incident on his dashcam.

The driver of a grey Volkswagen Scirocco sped through a red light, narrowly missing a pedestrian who was about to cross the street.

In the video, which was posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group, the driver and front-seat passenger were also shown swapping places.

Based on the caption, the incident happened on Sunday (5 Mar) at Hougang Street 51.

Before running the red light, the clip shows the Volkswagen coming to a stop in the middle of the road.

A male passenger then gets out of the front seat and walks over to the driver’s side while holding a large bottle of water.

When he opens the door, a woman runs out and they swap places, with the man now at the wheel.

The car is then shown speeding past a red light on a two-lane road.

It passes a stationary van on the left lane and narrowly hits a pedestrian on the right.

Thankfully, the woman seems to have spotted the vehicle in the nick of time and stops to avoid getting hit.

Bewildering incident sparks concern

Responding to the video, Facebook users expressed their concerns about the driver’s reckless behaviour.

One commenter expressed her fear for her children.

She also noted that the pedestrian would not have survived the impact had the vehicle collided with her at such speed.

Meanwhile, others speculated as to why the driver and passenger swapped seats. A netizen supposed that one of them actually did not have a driver’s licence.

Regardless of why the driver engaged in such dangerous and bizarre behaviour, many urged authorities to look into the issue before anyone gets hurt.

Fortunately for the pedestrian, she was paying attention to her surroundings at the time.

If she had only taken a few more steps, things could’ve ended on a tragic note.

Following the recent spate of fatal accidents, MS News urges both pedestrians and motorists to be safe and vigilant on the roads.

