Volunteers Fund Spinal Surgery For Old Rescue Dog To Give Him Walking Chance

While community cats are often well taken of by regular feeders, stray dogs typically fly under the radar for a myriad of reasons.

Thankfully, Singapore is blessed with kind-hearted Samaritans. An animal rescue team – HOPE Dog rescue – aims to rescue these poor doggos from the streets.

Source

One of their newest rescues is a doggo name Zeus — a fitting name for the strong-willed 15-year-old canine.

Although he had a debilitating spinal injury that required a $20,000 surgery, the team didn’t hesitate to proceed so that Zeus has a shot at walking again.

Rescue dog spent tough life on the streets

According to HOPE Dog Rescue, the 15-year-old stray was found with a huge wound on his back.

Photo courtesy of HOPE Dog Rescue

After taking him off the streets and to the vet, the poor little doggo now has a safe space to call his own, along with plenty of food and cushions.

Photo courtesy of HOPE Dog Rescue

After almost 2 weeks, tragedy struck — Zeus became paralysed out of nowhere.

An x-ray revealed multiple slipped discs down his entire spine — probably due to numerous road accidents where he spent his entire life on the streets.

Singapore animal rescuers to the rescue

Despite having a 50/50 chance of walking again even with spinal surgery, the animal welfare group decided to proceed with the $20,000 surgery.

Photo courtesy of HOPE Dog Rescue

The alternative would have been to put him down, which the team couldn’t bear to do since they picked him off the streets.

Miraculous outcome post-surgery

While it’s only been a month since Zeus’ high-risk surgery, the doggo has shown more grit and determination than maybe most hoomans would in their lifetime.

Source

In the past week, the doggo has tried sitting up and even attempted to walk on its own again.

To date, HOPE Dog Rescue has spent almost $28,000 on this rescue.

Unfortunately, the welfare organisation still owes the vet $10,000.

If you’re interested in supporting their cause, Zeus, and other rescues, feel free to reach out to them here.

Learning grit and determination from the animals

Witnessing the old one walk again despite all odds stacked against him is indeed heartwarming.

As the proverb goes, “Fall down 7 times, stand up 8”. After facing setbacks in life, we should attempt to take on the world as Zeus did. Getting back up on our 2 feet, brushing off the dirt and grime, and keep on trudging on.

Hopefully, Zeus will recover fully and find his forever home.

Above all else, kudos to HOPE Dog Rescue for saving our 4 legged pal, and they can do with all the support they can get.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from HOPE Dog Rescue and Facebook.